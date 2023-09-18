Highlights Manchester United's season won't fully get going until Christmas due to injuries and unavailability of key players.

The squad size continues to decrease with Aaron Wan-Bissaka being sidelined for several weeks.

While losing Wan-Bissaka is not a disaster, having both right-backs available would be ideal for the team.

Manchester United aren't getting much luck in terms of injuries so far this season, and journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that their campaign won't fully get going until Christmas after a recent update.

Erik ten Hag won't be wanting to make excuses, but it's been a difficult period for them.

Manchester United news - Latest

After United's latest defeat at home to Brighton & Hove Albion, the Red Devils currently sit in 13th place in the Premier League table, after losing three of their first five games. The Manchester club strengthened well in the summer transfer window, but new signings Mason Mount, Rasmus Hojlund, and Sofyan Amrabat have all barely been available for ten Hag. Journalist Jones has also previously discussed with GIVEMESPORT the fact that United don't have Antony or Jadon Sancho at their disposal at the moment, for varying reasons, meaning there's a lot of pressure on young players to perform in their absence.

It's certainly not going well for the Red Devils so far, but injuries and unavailability are partly to blame. As per Premier Injuries, only Chelsea have more players unavailable than United at this moment. United face Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Wednesday, so the task doesn't get any easier for ten Hag. In the media, whispers are starting to be heard about how long ten Hag will be able to keep his job at Old Trafford, but it was always going to be a long old process, and it's difficult to judge him with 11 players on the treatment table or training away from the first-team squad.

Read More: Premier League Fans Vote On Which Manager Will Be Sacked FirstTen Hag has even hinted that he's feeling the pressure, but it's rare not to be when managing a club the size of United...

“The pressure is always there. It was last year and this year is no different. Of course, at United, you have to win your games. We have to improve and I can’t be distracted. We have to improve. Individuals have to step up. Sometimes you are in bad periods and you have to face that.”

It's going to be almost Christmas before Man Utd's season really begins - Dean Jones

Manchester United released a statement on Monday confirming that Aaron Wan-Bissaka would be spending 'several weeks' on the sidelines after suffering an injury towards the end of the Brighton game at the weekend. Again, a devastating blow for ten Hag and his team, as their squad size continues to decrease.

Jones has suggested that he doesn't expect United's season to get going until Christmas, considering the vast number of injuries and unavailability in ten Hag's squad. The journalist adds that United should be able to cope without Wan-Bissaka, but it's certainly not ideal. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said...

"Another day, another official statement released from United. This time it's bad injury news regarding Wan-Bissaka and it really does feel like it's going to be almost Christmas before United's season really begins. They are coming into a decent batch of fixtures after Bayern that ten Hag will see as a jumping-off platform for the season but in terms of actually getting his full squad available and knowing what he's got to work with - it looks like we're a couple of months or so away from such a scenario. There is definitely new pressure on Dalot now - he's a good player though. He won't offer the same strengths at right back as Wan-Bissaka but I do think that of all the problems United have at the moment, this is one they might actually be able to cope with."

Is Wan-Bissaka a big loss for Man Utd?

Wan-Bissaka's style is certainly pretty different compared to Diogo Dalot, for example, who is likely to be more of a guaranteed starter at right-back due to the players available.

Manchester United League Stats Wan-Bissaka Dalot Starts 108 59 Assists 9 4 Tackles (Per 90) 2.95 2.47 Interceptions (Per 90) 1.77 1.40 Progressive Carries (Per 90) 2.75 2.55 Stats according to FBref

If United weren't competing in the Champions League and had a reasonably fully fit squad elsewhere, then losing Wan-Bissaka when you've got Dalot certainly wouldn't be a disaster. However, Dalot has played left-back this season due to Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia being out injured, so having both right-backs available would be ideal.