Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka has had an 'extraordinary turnaround', Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.The 25-year-old has been in and out of the side since arriving at Old Trafford.

Wan-Bissaka signed for United from Crystal Palace for a fee of £50m, according to Sky Sports. The England youth international has spent the majority of his United tenure rotating with Diogo Dalot and has started just 11 Premier League games so far this season, as per FBref.Journalist Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT that Wan-Bissaka has impressed the bosses at Old Trafford and talks over a new contract could take place at the end of the campaign.Jones claims that Wan-Bissaka has been going the extra mile to learn ten Hag's philosophy and develop into a player capable of playing in his system.There was a point during the January transfer window when Wan-Bissaka was made available for transfer, according to Manchester Evening News, but a move failed to materialise.Now, the former Palace right-back has kicked on and started to get more minutes under his belt in the second half of the season.

What has Sheth said about Wan-Bissaka?

Sheth has suggested that Wan-Bissaka has had an extraordinary turnaround at United.Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "It's been an extraordinary turnaround when you think back to the start of the season where he couldn't get a game at all."You know, the critics of Wan-Bissaka, he doesn't get forward enough, he needs to work on his final ball - he's done all that."We all know his defensive qualities. It's an extraordinary statistic if just one player has gone past him in the whole season."But, he's managed to go forward as well and provide an attacking threat down that right-hand side."

How has Wan-Bissaka performed this season?

Wan-Bissaka received immense praise from Leicester City midfielder James Maddison, who labelled the United defender 'probably the best in the world' at one-versus-one defending.The 25-year-old averages 1.9 tackles, 3.6 total duels, 1.2 interceptions and 1.9 clearances per game in the Premier League, as per Sofascore.The London-born defender ranks fifth in United's squad for WhoScored rating with a score of 6.95.Wan-Bissaka has also tackled 94.7% of players who have tried to dribble past him this term, the highest in the league for outfielders with more than five starts, according to FBref.