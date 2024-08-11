Highlights Aaron Wan-Bissaka's medical at West Ham has been delayed with it originally due to take place at 4pm on Sunday.

West Ham United are pushing to finalise a deal for Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka, but Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has now confirmed that his medical has been delayed.

Wan-Bissaka might not find himself playing as a guaranteed starter for United next season with Diogo Dalot still at Old Trafford and Noussair Mazraoui close to completing a move to Old Trafford. West Ham are likely to be able to offer the right-back regular minutes, so it could be a smart move for all parties involved.

Wan-Bissaka's Medical Delayed at West Ham

The Hammers are trying to finalise a deal

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has now provided an update on West Ham's pursuit of Wan-Bissaka, confirming that his 4pm medical has now been delayed, but he is still expected to travel to London. West Ham are hopeful of being able to strike deal, but talks are ongoing with terms yet to be finalised...

"UPDATE: Aaron Wan-Bissaka still finalising his exit terms from Manchester United. Medical due for 4pm has been now delayed. He is still expected to travel to London this evening as those terms are finalised. West Ham remain hopeful a deal will still be struck."

Aaron Wan-Bissaka's Manchester United Stats (2023-24 Premier League) Games 22 Assists 2 Key passes per 90 0.61 Tackles per 90 2.12 Interceptions per 90 2.07 Aerial duels won per 90 1.06

It's potentially a slightly worrying update for West Ham fans who will undoubtedly be hoping to see Wan-Bissaka arrive through the door as soon as possible. Although the Hammers are still confident of being able to finalise a deal, but West Ham supporters won't rest easy until a deal has been officially announced.

The Athletic journalist David Ornstein recently reported that a deal worth £15m had been agreed, but a move was subject to Wan-Bissaka agreeing his Manchester United termination. Discussions were also ongoing regarding the length of the contract, so it will be interesting to see whether they can get this deal over the line.

GIVEMESPORT key statistic: West Ham conceded the fourth most goals in the Premier League last season (74).

West Ham Eyeing Aston Villa's Diego Carlos

The Hammers' defence has been a concern

Reports have suggested that West Ham are also eyeing a move to sign Aston Villa centre-back Diego Carlos as a replacement for Kurt Zouma. The French defender is close to completing a move to Al-Ahli, with a deal expected to be sealed in the coming days.

After conceding 74 goals in the Premier League last season, the fourth-highest in the division, improving their defensive situation was always going to be a priority for the Hammers. Jean-Clair Todibo has also arrived from French club Nice, so Julen Lopetegui's men could be in a strong position heading into the new campaign.

Statistics courtesy of FBRef.com - Correct as of 11/08/24