Highlights Aaron Wan-Bissaka set for West Ham medical after exit terms agreed with Manchester United.

Wan-Bissaka's original medical was booked for Sunday, but there was a delay with terms yet to be finalised.

All aspects of the deal have now been agreed as Wan-Bissaka edges closer to completing a move to West Ham.

West Ham United are pushing to sign Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka, and Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has now reported that he is set to undergo a medical on Monday after agreeing all aspects of the deal.

Wan-Bissaka might find himself falling down the pecking order at Old Trafford for the upcoming season, with Diogo Dalot an option for Erik ten Hag and Noussair Mazraoui currently on his way to England to complete a deal. The Hammers have made a play to secure the signature of Wan-Bissaka, and despite the move taking some time to get over the line, they're now edging closer to completion.

Wan-Bissaka to West Ham Now Fully Agreed

He's set to undergo a medical

On Sunday evening, reports emerged that Wan-Bissaka's medical, which was supposed to take place at 4pm, had been delayed. The Manchester United defender was still to finalise terms for his move, but the Hammers remained hopeful that they could strike a deal.

Sheth has now confirmed that all aspects of the deal have now been agreed, with Wan-Bissaka set to undergo a medical on Monday morning...

"BREAKING: West Ham United medical Monday morning for Aaron wan-Bissaka. Exit terms agreed with Manchester United. Agreement now on all aspects of the deal."

Aaron Wan-Bissaka's Manchester United Stats (2023-24 Premier League) Games 22 Assists 2 Key passes per 90 0.61 Tackles per 90 2.12 Interceptions per 90 2.07 Aerial duels won per 90 1.06

According to The Athletic's David Ornstein, West Ham are set to pay a fee of around £15m to sign Wan-Bissaka this summer. The English right-back is known for his defensive capabilities rather than attacking threat like many modern full-backs, but there are certain systems where he can flourish.

With Erik ten Hag's Man Utd, they are clearly going in a different direction with their full-backs, bringing in Mazraoui who is more of an attacking profile. Julen Lopetegui clearly prefers a full-back who defends first, and Wan-Bissaka is one of the best in the world when it comes to one-versus-one defending.

GIVEMESPORT key statistic: West Ham conceded the fourth most goals in the Premier League last season (74).

West Ham Could Target Trevoh Chalobah

He's free to leave this summer

According to a report from HITC, Chelsea have told Trevoh Chalobah that he is free to leave the club during the summer transfer window. The English centre-back is now ready to seek a departure, with a host of Premier League sides keen on securing his signature.

The report adds that West Ham are one of the sides who are keen on the Chelsea academy graduate, but they will face competition from Crystal Palace and Fulham. Despite signing Jean-Clair Todibo, the Hammers could make a move for another centre-back.

