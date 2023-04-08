Aaron Wan-Bissaka produced a contender for miss of the season during the first half of Manchester United’s Premier League clash against Everton.

United dominated the opening 15 minutes but missed three good opportunities to take the lead.

Marcel Sabitzer saw an early shot deflected narrowly wide, while Jordan Pickford denied England teammate Marcus Rashford.

However, it was Wan-Bissaka who spurned the best of the early opportunities to put Man Utd ahead.

Antony hit the post with a left-footed strike from the edge of the box. The ball then fell perfectly into the path of Wan-Bissaka, who was being played onside.

Pickford was on the ground after attempting to save Antony’s shot and Wan-Bissaka simply had to tap home from close range.

But the right-back got the technique on his left-footed strike all wrong and watched in horror as the ball rolled wide of the far post.

Those being kind to Wan-Bissaka would argue that he had little time to react.

Despite that, surely every top-level footballer should be putting that chance away?

Gary Neville reacts to Wan-Bissaka's miss

Meanwhile, former Man Utd captain Gary Neville tweeted: "The Right Back goal scoring curse at Old Trafford continues."

Scott McTominay finally gave United deserved lead

Man Utd had several more chances to score before Scott McTominay finally gave the hosts the lead in the 36th minute.

The midfielder, who scored four goals in two games for Scotland during the recent international break, produced a cool finish from Jadon Sancho’s assist - giving Erik ten Hag’s side a deserved lead in the process.