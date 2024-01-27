Highlights Aaron Wan-Bissaka could be in line for a new long-term deal at Manchester United, with the club not expecting him to leave in the January transfer window.

Al-Nassr from Saudi Arabia are preparing an offer for Wan-Bissaka, but it remains to be seen if they can make their money back on the defender.

If Wan-Bissaka does leave, United will need to find a replacement, with Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen being a potential option.

Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka is starting to attract interest, particularly from Saudi Arabia, but talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has told GIVEMESPORT that he could be in line for a new long-term deal at Old Trafford.

Wan-Bissaka has been a key player for the Red Devils over the years, but he's always found it difficult to completely nail down the right-back spot. Diogo Dalot has been competing with the 26-year-old under Erik ten Hag this season, but neither player have set the world alight and kept the other out of the team, with the Dutch tactician often rotating the right-back duo.

United opted to trigger the option in Wan-Bissaka's contract at the beginning of January to keep him at Old Trafford for an extra year. With his previous deal set to expire at the end of the season, it made sense for the Manchester outfit to protect his value and avoid him leaving the club on a free transfer.

Wan-Bissaka attracting interest

According to The Telegraph, Al-Nassr are preparing an offer to try and prise Wan-Bissaka away from Old Trafford. The Saudi Arabian outfit already saw a £20m bid rejected for Tottenham Hotspur defender Emerson Royal earlier in the window, so it's clear to see that a right-back is one of their priorities. Wan-Bissaka moved to the Red Devils for a fee of £50m from Crystal Palace back in 2019, so it will be interesting to see whether they can make their money back on the Croydon-born defender.

Wan-Bissaka vs Dalot - Man Utd 2023/2024 Stats Wan-Bissaka Dalot Appearances 10 (2) 18 (1) Goals 0 1 Assists 1 1 Tackles Per Game 2.1 2.3 Interceptions Per Game 1.7 1 Key Passes Per Game 0.4 1.1 Dribbles Per Game 0.8 0.8 Match Rating 6.76 6.94 All statistics via WhoScored - as of 26/01/2024

Dalot has been utilised more often this campaign due to his versatility, with the Portuguese international often deployed on the left-hand side of defence. With just 10 starts this term, Wan-Bissaka clearly isn't nailed on for a place in ten Hag's side, so it will be interesting to see whether he'd been keen on a departure if an offer arrives on the table.

There has been suggestions that United could use Wan-Bissaka in a deal to bring Crystal Palace attacker Michael Olise to Old Trafford. According to ESPN, ten Hag's side are plotting a move to secure the signature of Olise and they would be willing to send Wan-Bissaka back to Selhurst Park as part of the transfer.

Alex Crook - Wan-Bissaka unlikely to depart in January

Crook has suggested that United have told the journalist that they can't envisage a scenario where Wan-Bissaka heads through the exit door during the January transfer window. The talkSPORT reporter adds that Wan-Bissaka's name has come up in discussions with Saudi Arabian clubs, but he believes that a long-term contract could be on the cards for the United right-back. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Crook said...

"I think that's gone as far with him and Casemiro, the Saudi Pro League chiefs have spoken to intermediaries working on behalf, definitely of Casemiro, and I think Wan-Bissaka's name has come up as well. Man Utd are telling me that they don't envisage a scenario where Wan-Bissaka goes in this window. I think probably because they've taken up the year option on his contract, they'll probably look to try and extend him to a longer-term deal on a reduced salary. I think he's actually done quite a good job for Erik ten Hag and he's been one of the more consistent players."

Erik ten Hag eyeing Wan-Bissaka replacement

If Wan-Bissaka was to depart, United will have to find a replacement, with Dalot often shifted over to the left-hand side of defence due to injuries. It's understood that Bayer Leverkusen full-back Jeremie Frimpong was left angry and disappointed after a move to Old Trafford fell through during the summer transfer window. However, there's every possibility that a transfer in 2024 could come to fruition, especially if the Manchester outfit discover that Frimpong is keen on a move.

The Dutch international has been in fine form for the Bundesliga side this campaign, and Xabi Alonso's men are pushing to secure the title. That could put United at a disadvantage as they hope to prise him away from the club, with the Old Trafford outfit not the most attractive prospect at the moment.