Aaron Wan-Bissaka was one of Manchester United's standout performers in their FA Cup semi-final victory over Brighton & Hove Albion.

At the end of last season, it seemed as if the former Crystal Palace man had no future at the club whatsoever.

But Erik ten Hag has helped Wan-Bissaka turn his fortunes around - and he deserves enormous praise for that.

The Englishman's 1v1 defensive capabilities have never been questioned, however, his ability to deliver the goods in attack certainly have.

But against Brighton, Wan-Bissaka contributed a fair bit in the final third - as well as keeping the dangerous Kaoru Mitoma very, very quiet.

At one point in the first half, he even managed to do a great of impression of the legendary Cafu in his prime.

Wan-Bissaka showed the close control of a Brazilian to leave the impressive Moises Caicedo trailing in his wake.

He then created a clearcut scoring chance for United, although his teammates were unable to take full advantage of it.

Check out the moment Wan-Bissaka showed off his newfound attacking flair to the world...

Video: Wan-Bissaka's impression of prime Cafu vs Brighton

Stop that, Aaron!

If Wan-Bissaka can consistently produce the goods offensively, to go with his unique defensive brilliance, he'll be among the very best in the business.

Who knows, he may even rival the likes of Kyle Walker, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Reece James for a spot in future England squads.

Far stranger things have happened in football...

Just how good is Wan-Bissaka at defending?

In the aftermath of United's FA Cup semi-final victory over Brighton, a quite amazing Wan-Bissaka statistic did the rounds on social media.

Since the start of the 2017/18 campaign, no defender across Europe's top five leagues has a better true tackle success rate.

Out of 571 tackles attempted, Wan-Bissaka has completed a whopping 449 of them.

That's a success rate of 78.6% - madness!