Highlights Aaronson is expected to stay at Leeds this summer, despite interest from abroad.

His loan spell at Union Berlin was underwhelming, and this followed a disappointing debut campaign at Elland Road.

Leeds are looking at Sontje Hansen as a potential replacement for the departed Crysencio Summerville.

Brenden Aaronson is expected to remain at Leeds United this summer, despite attracting interest from abroad, according to Florian Plettenberg.

Aaronson endured a difficult loan spell at Union Berlin last season, scoring just two goals and only starting 14 Bundesliga games. The attacking midfielder has been heavily linked with a move away from Elland Road, and was deemed as having 'no way back' at the Yorkshire club in February.

However, in a surprising turn of events, it now appears that the 23-year-old will stay at Leeds for the upcoming season, eager to fight for his place and achieve promotion back to the Premier League with the Whites. Aaronson is contracted at the club until 2027, and won't leave before August 30th's deadline unless 'something extraordinary happens'.

Aaronson to Stay at Leeds

The midfielder failed to impress in England in 2022/23

Developing through the academy of Bethlehem Steel FC in Pennsylvania, Aaronson initially caught the eye of European clubs after breaking through at Major League Soccer side Philadelphia Union. Two seasons in the MLS saw him earn a move to RB Salzburg, where he'd go on to net 13 goals in 66 appearances.

Impressing in Austria, Leeds outlayed £25 million on the United States international in 2022. This transfer fee inevitably came with high expectations, which Aaronson ultimately failed to live up to in his debut season in West Yorkshire.

Featuring 40 times under Jesse Marsch and Javi Gracia, the playmaker scored just one goal as Leeds were relegated to the Championship in the 2022/23 season. This dismal campaign led to the player being shipped out on loan to Union Berlin, where he struggled for form and regular minutes on the pitch.

The American has been described as having 'fallen of a cliff' in regard to his development, with Leeds boss Daniel Farke supposedly holding 'very frank' discussions with him about his future back in December. It's understood that potential suitors on the continent have emerged, but he's now set to stay at Leeds.

Writing on X, Sky Sports reporter Plettenberg provided this shock update:

With Crysencio Summerville departing for West Ham this week, and Wilfried Gnonto eager to leave, perhaps Farke's U-turn on Aaronson has been forged by this exodus of attacking players. Having also played in Europe's top five leagues for two seasons now, the midfielder may be capable of providing value at Championship level.

Aaronson's Bundesliga Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 30 Goals 2 Assists 2 Shots Per 90 1.28 Key Passes Per 90 1.56 Expected Assists Per 90 0.14 Progressive Passes Per 90 3.97 Successful Take-Ons Per 90 2.41

Leeds Looking at Hansen as Summerville Replacement

Birmingham also want the Dutchman

While Aaronson may help fill the void left by Summerville to some extent, Farke will likely feel he needs more to replace last season's Championship Player of the Year. According to VI, Leeds are plotting a move for NEC winger Sontje Hansen, who they view as a potential successor to the new West Ham addition.

Hansen impressed last season in the Eredivisie as NEC over-performed to finish sixth, scoring six goals and registering four assists in 33 appearances. Birmingham are reportedly in the race to sign the Dutchman, although the allure of competing in a higher division could give Leeds the upper hand.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 04/08/2024