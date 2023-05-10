Abbey Clancy has revealed the messages her husband Peter Crouch sends her whenever he's 'in the mood.'

Crouch, who scored more than 100 Premier League goals and gained 42 England caps, has been married to the English model since 2011.

The couple share four children together and now have their own podcast, called 'The Therapy Crouch' where they discuss their own lives and give out advice to listeners.

Both Crouch and Clancy have told some hilarious stories on the podcast, but Clancy's latest revelation might just be our favourite.

Clancy reveals the naughty texts Crouch sends her

Discussing her husband's frisky text messages, Clancy said: "I just don't know how long I can go on with these sexual emojis that you keep sending me.

"If the kids go to school and he hears me like, put the key in the door I'm in and no one's in the house, I just get a beaver and an aubergine emoji text. No, I'm not even gonna say the last one but you can imagine what it is."

Crouch found his wife's admission hilarious and confirmed: "There's three emojis."

Clancy then elaborated further and admitted: "I've got a bit of hydration in there," – seemingly in reference to the splashing water emoji.

"How vile is that? Am I supposed to go, 'Oh yeah, now I'm bang up for it','" stressed the Britain's Next Top Model host.

Seeking to justify his behaviour, Crouch then emphasised: "I'm just letting you know, I'm putting my cards on the table."

Check out the hilarious interaction below:

VIDEO: Abbey Clancy reveals the texts Peter Crouch sends her

Crouch to star in documentary

Aside from hosting podcasts and acting as a pundit for live football matches, Crouch is also set to star in a documentary about his life.

Indeed, the ex-footballer will star in 'That Peter Crouch Film – billed as the story of "one of modern football’s most unique and beloved" players.

It will detail the key moments from his career, including his time at Stoke and meeting Clancy.

The documentary will also feature cameos from the likes of Steven Gerrard, Harry Redknapp and Sven-Goran Eriksson.

Check out the trailer below:

VIDEO: Peter Crouch documentary trailer