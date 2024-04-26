Highlights Star winger Abdallah Sima is out for two weeks - impacting the Gers' performance.

Injury struggles continue as other key players like Rabbi Matondo remain sidelined.

Gers may struggle against key opponents St Mirren and Kilmarnock without Sima.

Rangers manager Philippe Clement has issued even more bad news to fans over more injury woes at Ibrox - with star winger Abdallah Sima set to be out for "a couple of weeks" ahead of a huge month in the Scottish Premiership split.

The Gers have relinquished the lead of the league to bitter rivals Celtic, having failed to win their last three league games in the top-flight with a draw against the Hoops, a shock loss to minnows Ross County and a dull draw away at Dundee, to send their Glaswegian neighbours three points ahead in the race for silverware.

The Light Blues have been dogged with injury woes all season, and currently have a number of stars out on the sidelines as Clement aims to drag his semi-threadbare squad beyond the pain threshold as they bid to record an eighth treble. But that will be without Sima in the coming weeks, with the Senegalese loanee, described as 'electric' by teammate James Tavernier, set to be ruled out of action for the clashes against St Mirren and Kilmarnock - though he could make a return for the visit to Celtic Park.

The Brighton loanee will be out of action for the coming weeks

Speaking ahead of their visit to the Buddies, Clement admitted that his star wide man would be out of action for the next fortnight, saying:

[Abdallah] Sima will be out, I hope to see him again this season. He is very motivated for that. [Rabbi] Matondo got a bad tackle against Hearts and is doubtful for the weekend. Ridvan [Yilmaz] and [Ryan] Jack I expect back in training next week.

It's a blow for the Gers, with the Ibrox club needing to win all five of their remaining league games to have any chance of finishing above Celtic - knowing that a loss at Celtic Park on May 11 would all but hand the Hoops the title barring a major slip up. Rangers can perhaps take some solace from that by knowing that he will be back for the trip across Glasgow, according to Clement - though players are needed here and now to avoid the visit to Parkhead being tougher than it should be.

Abdallah Sima has been Rangers' main threat going forward

The striker has been linked with a permanent move north of the border

Sima has been one of Rangers’ most consistent players since he joined the club in early July; notching 16 goals and two assists for the Ibrox outfit in all competitions.

His three goals in the Europa League group stages were vital in qualifying for the knockout rounds, with his strike being the only goal to down Real Betis on the first game week of the tournament, and the opener in the return fixture in the south of Spain that send them top of the group.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Despite missing three months of action, Sima remains Ranger's third-highest scorer this season behind striker Cyriel Dessers and set-piece maestro James Tavernier.

Elsewhere, he’s been influential in terms of the title race. Scoring the only goal in a tight game at Hearts just before the festive period kicked in and the only two in a 2-0 win over St Mirren when the Buddies weren’t far behind their counterparts, his goals were pivotal in spurring Rangers on to catch Celtic over the December and January months - and they’ll be hoping he can do the same upon his return to the first-team picture by the time the Hoops welcome them to a huge showdown.

