Everton have opted against triggering the one-year extension clause in Abdoulaye Doucoure's contract, according to The Athletic.

Doucoure's contract is set to expire at the end of the season, with the Toffees having a major decision to make regarding his future at the club. Everton are heading into a new era as they enter their new stadium ahead of the 2025/2026 campaign, with an overhaul of the squad expected due to a host of players being out of contract.

Doucoure, praised as ‘unbelievable’ by Ronny Goodlass, has been a key servant for the Toffees over the last few years, scoring crucial goals to ensure Premier League survival. His strike against Bournemouth last season in a 1-0 victory on the final day of the campaign meant The Merseyside outfit avoided relegation.

The Athletic have now reported that Doucoure's future has been thrown into doubt as they've decided not to trigger his one-year option to extend his current deal. This doesn't mean Doucoure is guaranteed to leave, but they would have to offer fresh terms in order to tie him down to a new contract.

Doucoure currently earns around £130k-a-week at Goodison Park, and at the age of 32, he's not going to have too many years left in him. As a result, Everton may wish to negotiate a new contract on lower wages, hence opting against triggering the extension.

It may come as a bit of a surprise to Everton supporters as Doucoure has been an important figure and they now risk losing him for nothing. If Doucoure wants to remain an Everton player, then the two parties should be able to negotiate a deal that suits everyone.

Moyes and his team have plenty of decisions to make in the summer, including Doucoure. Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Idrissa Gueye, Michael Keane, Ashley Young, and Seamus Coleman are among a long list of players who are also out of contract.

It's been a tricky few years for the Toffees, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see a major overhaul as they enter a new era.