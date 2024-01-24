Highlights Everton could lose Abdoulaye Doucoure or Amadou Onana in the January transfer window if a significant offer arrives.

Losing Doucoure would be a major blow for Everton, but their financial troubles may make it difficult to hold on to him.

Al-Ettifaq have now made an approach to sign Doucoure in the January window.

Everton midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure is starting to attract interest from Saudi Arabian club Al-Ettifaq, and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has provided an exclusive update to GIVEMESPORT, suggesting that the Toffees could lose the former Watford man or Amadou Onana in the January transfer window.

Losing Doucoure in the January transfer window could be a major disaster for Sean Dyche's side this season, but Everton's financial troubles have been well-documented. The reality is, the Merseyside club are unlikely to consider a player indispensable if a significant offer arrives on the table. Everton are already in trouble with the Premier League for breaching profit and sustainability rules, so if a Saudi club presents a hefty offer for Doucoure, we could see him depart.

Under Dyche, Doucoure has become one of the first names on the teamsheet after being frozen out at times under Frank Lampard. His ability to arrive in the box and score goals has saved Everton on many occasions, and they don't have another player capable of replicating his style in the squad.

Doucoure a key player for Sean Dyche

When Lampard was at the helm at Goodison Park, Doucoure found himself regularly out of the side. The Mali international was mainly restricted to substitute appearances under the former Chelsea manager's tenure, and the 31-year-old later spoke about the situation, claiming that he could have departed if Lampard remained with the club...

“If the previous manager had stayed a few weeks more, I would have been gone. It was impossible to not play for a year, but I think with him that was the plan. Even if I was training well and fresh, I don’t think he’d put me in the team. It was like he had something personal against me. I knew if the club changed manager, I would get a chance again."

When Dyche arrived on Merseyside, Doucoure's situation changed at Everton. The former Burnley boss deployed the 31-year-old in an advanced role, just behind the striker, and it certainly paid dividends with Doucoure becoming a goalscoring midfielder in Dyche's setup.

Abdoulaye Doucoure vs Everton Squad - Premier League 2023/2024 Stats Frank Lampard Sean Dyche Games 28 36 Goals 0 11 Assists 0 3 Minutes 1644 2959 Games Substituted On 10 2 Stats according to Transfermarkt - as of 23/01/2024

It's understood that Saudi Arabian side Al-Ettifaq, managed by former Liverpool player Steven Gerrard, have now made an approach to Everton over a move for Doucoure. The Middle Eastern outfit recently lost Jordan Henderson and are eyeing a replacement, but it certainly won't be easy to convince the Toffees to part ways with their experienced star.

Fabrizio Romano - Everton could lose key star

Romano has suggested that Everton could lose one of Doucoure or Amadou Onana in the January transfer window. The Italian journalist confirms that there has been no official bid from Al-Ettifaq for Doucoure, but they have approached the Toffees to show their interest in the midfielder. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Romano said...

"Unfortunately for Everton, I think that there is a possibility because if a really important proposal comes in, one of these two players could leave. At the moment there is still no official bid. Al-Ettifaq approached Everton with a formal approach to tell them about their interest in Doucoure. But at the moment, still no formal bid and also they approached the agent of the player. So let's see what's going to be the next step in this story."

Sean Dyche eyeing La Liga winger

Reports in Spain have suggested that Everton are interested in signing Real Betis winger Luiz Henrique in the January transfer window. It's understood that the Spanish outfit are unwilling to offload him on a permanent deal, but they are open to the idea of Henrique moving to Goodison Park on loan for the remainder of the season with no option to buy in the contract.

Italian journalist Romano recently claimed that Flamengo are pushing to sign Henrique with meetings taking place between the two clubs, but the 23-year-old won't be departing on the current conditions offered by the Brazilian outfit. Henrique started against Barcelona in Betis' most recent fixture, performing well, which could hamper Everton's chances of prising him away from the club.