Everton midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure was given a straight red card against Tottenham, after a moment of madness.

The 30-year-old reacted badly to a challenge from Harry Kane and proceeded to strike the Englishman in the face in retaliation.

Despite Sean Dyche's protestatons, the referee was in little doubt when it came to awarding the red card and VAR agreed.

What on earth was Doucoure thinking?

Check out the red card below:

VIDEO: Abdoulaye Doucoure's red card vs Tottenham

Harry Kane scores penalty

To compound Everton's misery, Spurs were then awarded a penalty minutes later, which Kane converted.

More to follow...

This is a breaking news article that is currently being updated. More details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest information.

