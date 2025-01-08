Manchester City are now advancing on a deal to sign Lens defender Abdukodir Khusanov and are currently ahead of Premier League rivals Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur, according to GIVEMESPORT sources.

The 20-year-old defender is a highly-rated talent in Europe at the moment, attracting the interest of a host of clubs, not just Newcastle, Man City, and Tottenham. Considering the impact Khusanov has made in the early stages of his career, Lens understandably won't want to lose him on the cheap.

Adding a defender to Pep Guardiola's squad could be a priority for City in the January transfer window due to their ageing options at the back. Defenders John Stones, Nathan Ake, Manuel Akanji and Kyle Walker are all 29 or over, so it could be time to bring in a young star for the future.

Man City Ahead of Newcastle and Spurs for Khusanov

They are advancing on a deal

GIVEMESPORT sources have confirmed that Manchester City are now advancing on a deal to sign Khusanov from Lens. The 20-year-old is attracting interest from a host of different clubs, but Guardiola's side appear to be ahead of Tottenham and Newcastle in the race to secure his signature.

Lens are demanding over £30m to allow the young defender to head through the exit door in the January transfer window, and Man City are willing to meet their asking price. It's a competitive race to sign the 20-year-old, but Man City are now advancing as they look to secure a deal before the deadline in early February.

Khusanov could be set to be Man City's first signing of the window if they get this one over the line as Guardiola's side are yet to splash the cash in January. It'll be a disappointing blow if Tottenham and Newcastle are unable to win the race, but Man City have shown they are happy to meet his asking price.

It will be interesting to see whether Guardiola plans on integrating him into the first team instantly if they do finalise a deal considering his age and lack of Premier League experience.

