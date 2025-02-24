Before Manchester City's 2-0 defeat against Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday evening, Pep Guardiola emphasised that the club is navigating its early transition phase. However, while the reigning champions' performance suggested they still have a long road ahead before changes lead to tangible improvement, Abdukodir Khusanov's display stood out as a solid cornerstone for the club's future direction.

The Uzbekistan international was a rock at the back, and while his teammates put in shifts that personified the dreary skies above them in the northwest, the 20-year-old was like a breath of fresh air, working tirelessly to prevent the current Premier League leaders and seemingly destined champions from running away with a scoreline reminiscent of the one City endured against Arsenal just a few weeks ago.

Though Khusanov had a tricky debut against Chelsea after his £33 million move from Lens in January, he’s now proving he has the mettle to lead City into a new era, and could well be the player that his manager builds the rest of his defence around in the summer.

Khusanov's 'Wonderful' Performance Against Liverpool

No player regained possession more times in the Premier League over the weekend

The narrative leading into Sunday’s clash between the two most successful English teams of the past decade focussed on Mohamed Salah’s potential to exploit Khusanov’s inexperience in defence. While the Egyptian did manage to score and provide an assist to seemingly bolster this storyline, it was not the 20-year-old who turned out to be City’s Achilles' heel.

In fact, Khusanov emerged as a bright spot in an otherwise shaky defence. After playing the entire match, he recorded an impressive 98% pass completion rate, created a scoring opportunity, made nine passes into the final third, successfully completed his only tackle attempt, made six clearances, regained possession 12 times, and executed one last-man tackle.

Khusanov's statistics were in stark contrast to those of Nathan Ake. While the Dutchman was comfortable on the ball, off it provided an insight into how City struggled to contain Liverpool's forwards. During his 77-minute cameo, the 30-year-old made no tackles, lost his one contested duel, and made just two recoveries.

Khusanov Can Be Bedrock Layer To City's Defensive Reshuffle

He could be the hub of which the rest of the defence orbits

It’s evident this season that Manchester City have become victims of their own success. It’s also apparent that a squad refresh is necessary for them to reclaim that glory of less than 12 months ago. Indeed, the addition of Omar Marmoush during the January transfer window could prove to be a brilliant move that enhances the team’s creativity. But now, it’s looking increasingly likely that Khusanov will emerge as a key figure in defence moving forward.

Since Vincent Kompany’s departure in 2019, City’s defenders have faced their fair share of scrutiny, but their new Uzbekistan recruit might just hold the key to solving their defensive challenges. This sentiment is echoed among the Etihad faithful, as public opinion has shifted dramatically in his favour after just two matches since a disastrous debut against Chelsea.

"He'll be one of the first names on the teamsheet by next season," one user said on X. Meanwhile, a second commented: "One absolute positive from today is that Khusanov is one hell of a defender, only 20 years old as well. I think we’ve found one" and a third added:

"Thought Khusanov was brilliant from the ground today. Want to rewatch his game back, but there are numerous examples of elite recovery defending. Looked a leader in that backline, which I wouldn’t have expected. In possession, positive, and was willing to make runs in the final third."

A fourth comment of praise also added: "Look at him, he’s mint. Can see him becoming captain once a few of the leaders either retire or leave the club." A fifth concluded: "Khusanov is a brilliant passer way better than I thought. Seriously, his passing is tidy, precise and measured. On top of it, he’s a proper dueller — excellent against runners and brilliant in recoveries. We've got a player in him."

Manchester City may no longer be in the running for the League Cup or the Champions League after their early exits, but they are still vying for a top-four finish in the Premier League and remain one of the few big names left in the FA Cup draw. Whether it’s Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake, or Manuel Akanji starting at the heart of defense, it seems highly likely that Khusanov will be paired with one of them as Guardiola and his team aim to secure some silverware before the season concludes.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore (correct as of 24/02/2025).