Boxing's consensus Prospect of the Year from 2024, Abdullah Mason, continued his rapid trajectory to American stardom with another thunderous finish on Saturday, the 5th of April.

The 21-year-old is one of his sport's most gifted athletes and, during his fight against Carlos Ornelas, which was broadcast live on ESPN+ from the off-strip Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, he scored multiple knockdowns with a fighting style that was as thoroughly aggressive as it was fan-friendly.

This weekend, Mason completed his 17th pro fight and appears destined for the top of the sport as he's backed by Bob Arum's Top Rank company in the Fight Capital of the World — a business renowned for taking top talent and shaping it into world-beaters, much like it did with Miguel Cotto, Floyd Mayweather, Manny Pacquiao, Tyson Fury, and Artur Beterbiev.

Considering the way Mason fights, he could well be the next in line to join that aforementioned famous five.

Abdullah Mason's professional boxing record (as of 06/04/25) 18 fights 18 wins 0 losses By knockout 16 0 By decision 2 0

Abdullah Mason Destroyed Carlos Ornelas

Mason appeared to get hit on occasion but only few hae been able to stand up to his power