Highlights Abou Diaby suffered a severe injury in 2006 after a horror challenge from Sunderland's Dan Smith.

Arsene Wenger was furious and considered suing Smith for the tackle.

Patrick Vieira believed Diaby had the potential to outshine him before injuries, describing his compariot as 'more complete' than himself.

Abou Diaby remains one of football's biggest what if's. The French midfielder stood at six-foot-four and possessed the technical and physical attributes to become one of the greatest players in the modern day Premier League.

After swapping Auxerre for Highbury, the combative ball winner was touted as the next Patrick Vieira at Arsenal, with the former captain recently saying he too saw the comparison. And during his early years, Diaby showed he might just have the potential to live up to that enormous tag.

But then came the injuries. The ex-international is believed to have suffered at least 42 injuries throughout his career. However, it was one of his first that ended his hopes of hitting the heights he seemed destined for.

Diaby's Injury vs Sunderland in 2006

Diaby missed the Champions League Final as a result of a broken ankle

With the Premier League season all but wrapped up, the Gunners traveled to the stadium of light to face a Sunderland side who had already cemented their legacy as one of the worst teams in Premier League history.

Arsenal were winning 3-0 in the final minute of the match as they eased to a comfortable three points. Attentions were already turning towards the Champions League final in just a few weeks, where they would be playing Barcelona. However, Diaby wouldn't be in Paris for the grand finale after a shocking tackle by Sunderland's Dan Smith.

The teenager caught Diaby high with a terrible tackle, but amazingly was only given a yellow card by referee turned pundit Dermot Gallagher. The consequences of the challenge were serious, as the Frenchman, who was also in line to make an appearance at that year's World Cup, suffered a broken ankle and ruptured ankle ligaments.

Wenger Threatened to Sue Smith For the Tackle

The legendary manager said the tackle was done on purpose

After the match, Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger admitted he was willing to sue Smith for his tackle. He went as far as to suggest that the challenge warranted jail time, stating:

"Having watched it again I just feel I will not leave this case there because there was bad intention in the tackle. There was only one intention in this tackle - to hurt the player - and it's a career-threatening tackle. I will take legal advice to see how far I can go. If you do that to a guy in the street you go to jail."

Many years later, Diaby was still struggling with injuries and Wenger couldn't hide his disappointment at how his career had panned out.

"Every time he comes back, he has to start from zero with another injury. He was a victim of competition. A footballer needs his ankle. He was destroyed by a bad tackle at Sunderland 6 or 7 years ago which altered his ankle. He is not a fragile player. He was the victim of an assassin’s tackle that went unpunished."

Despite Wenger's proclamations of the malicious intent behind the tackle that wrecked Diaby's career and saw him become the most injured man in modern football, Sunderland's Smith remained adamant that the challenge was not one done to harm the player, but was simply a mistimed lapse of judgement:

Smith said: "It was not a malicious tackle, he has had other injuries since, as he had before. For Arsene Wenger to say that on television... for me, he’s looking for a scapegoat.

"This is my personal opinion. I never meant to hurt anyone, I never intended to hurt. The referee saw it clearly, I did not receive a red card, I do not even remember if I was warned. It was just a late challenge, that you see every weekend. There is one chance in a million that there is a serious injury."

Patrick Vieira Labels Diaby as the Player Most Similar to Him

Speaking on the Stick to Football Podcast, fellow French midfielder and Arsenal icon Patrick Vieira was asked if there was any player that he believed was similar to him in his playing days. The former Crystal Palace manager was quick to point out Diaby, suggesting that his bad luck with injuries is what cost him:

"I used to like Diaby at Arsenal. I think he was going to be an even better player than me because I think he was more complete. He was more technical. "He was more offensive. He had more quality in the last third. The injuries he got stopped his progression, but Diaby was a really good one."