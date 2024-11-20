Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has reportedly held talks with Sporting Lisbon defender Ousmane Diomande about a potential switch to Old Trafford in 2025, according to Sky journalist Sacha Tavolieri.

The Red Devils are aiming ‘not to fall behind’ in the race to sign Diomande next year and are said to be making early efforts to tempt him into a move to Manchester.

Tavolieri claims that the Ivorian defender is also a priority target for Premier League rivals Manchester City, but he currently favours a move to United and a reunion with Amorim.

Diomande is believed to recognise that joining a coach he knows well from his Sporting days would benefit his development, having made 69 appearances under Amorim in Portugal since joining from Midtjylland in January 2023.

Amorim has previously stated he will not raid Sporting for new signings in the January market after joining Man United, but a move after the season remains possible.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Diomande ranks third in league minutes played among all Sporting players this season, behind Viktor Gyokeres and Trincao.

The Portuguese tactician is expected to implement his favoured 3-4-3 formation at United from his first test against Ipswich Town on Sunday and may explore the market for a top-class centre-back in 2025 to add squad depth for the new campaign.

United have invested heavily in central defenders Matthijs de Ligt and Leny Yoro before the season, but could lose as many as three players at the back in June, with Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, and Jonny Evans’ contracts expiring.

Diomande, who still has almost three years remaining on his Sporting deal, expiring in June 2027, has been a key player for Amorim this term, making 14 appearances across all competitions.

The 20-year-old, labelled 'an absolute freak in possession', played a crucial role in Sporting’s second league title under the 39-year-old last season and was named in the Primeira Liga Team of the Year, alongside the likes of Gyokeres and Goncalo Inacio.

Ousmane Diomande's Sporting Stats (2024/25 Primeira Liga) Games 10 Goals / assists 0 / 0 Pass accuracy % 94.8 Aerials won per 90 3.51 Tackles per 90 1.47 Minutes played 796

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 20-11-24.