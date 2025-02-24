Leeds United fans will have one eye on a Premier League summer window if they can continue their strong form in the Championship - and Ben Jacobs has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that Swiss defender Nico Elvedi could be in their sights if they are to win promotion to the top-flight, as they 'really like' the defender.

The Whites - as of Monday afternoon - top the second-tier and sit four points ahead of Burnley in third, with a top two finish enough to take them back to the promised land at the second time of asking. It will be a tough ask, but the pool of players available to them if they are promoted will become much greater - and Elvedi could be one of those on his way to Elland Road in any case.

Jacobs: Leeds 'Really Like' Nico Elvedi, Player Wants Premier League Move

The Yorkshire club could land the Swiss star in the summer transfer window

Leeds have been touted with a move for the Borussia Monchengladbach star in the past, though their Championship status likely hasn't helped them, with Wolverhampton Wanderers and Brentford also interested in securing his services.

Nico Elvedi's Bundesliga statistics - Monchengladbach squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 16 =12th Goals 1 =6th Aerial Duels Won Per Game 2.3 2nd Clearances Per Game 5.6 1st Interceptions Per Game 1.3 3rd Match rating 6.89 5th

However, Jacobs has revealed that the player wants to test himself at Premier League level, and although a deal wasn't possible in the January transfer window, an avenue could open up in the summer should the player decide to move from the Bundesliga. He exclusively revealed to GIVEMESPORT:

"Leeds really like Nico Elvedi, and he was a name that we exclusively revealed Leeds were tracking. "I think Wolves and Brentford have also discussed him as well, and the player is open to a move. "But if that [move] is to England, he believes he's of the standard and wants to play in the Premier League. So nothing was really possible for Leeds and Elvedi in January, not without a u-turn in the player's position."

Elvedi joined Gladbach from Zurich in 2015, and has been a consistent feature in their backline for a decade. With 276 Bundesliga appearances, a further 43 in other competitions and 56 Switzerland caps to boot, he's a massively impressive player with a huge level of consistency in that time.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Nico Elvedi became Monchengladbach's 10th-highest appearance maker in Bundesliga history earlier this season.

Leeds may have to move sharply in the summer window with the likes of Wolves and Brentford previously circling, but Daniel Farke's stint at the German outfit in the 2022/23 season means that he's worked with Elvedi before.

He enjoyed Elvedi's talents so much that he labelled him as an 'absolute leader' - and the centre-back turned out in all but two Bundesliga games under his former boss, so he'll be able to fit into his plans with ease.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 24-02-25.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.