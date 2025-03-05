Brighton forward Joao Pedro would entertain a move to Liverpool, but the Premier League leaders are likely to target higher-profile names this summer, former scout Mick Brown has claimed.

The Reds were linked with Pedro last year but are expected to pursue a top-class striker to boost Arne Slot’s frontline rather than a still-developing player.

According to Brown, Liverpool have grown concerned with Darwin Nunez’s recent performances and are prepared to replace him with an out-and-out goalscorer.

The Uruguayan is expected to attract concrete offers to end his Anfield spell this summer, with clubs in the Saudi Pro League monitoring his situation.

Joao Pedro Keen on Liverpool Move

Brighton will want ‘a massive fee’

Brown claims that even if Pedro wants to leave the Amex Stadium this summer, Brighton are unlikely to sell him cheaply:

“If he’s given the chance to go to Liverpool, he’ll want to go. Knowing Brighton and the way they operate, they’ll want a massive fee for him. “I think he’s certainly one Liverpool have been looking at, but I’m not convinced he’s the right man. “You could put him in that team and he’d do a job, but I hear Liverpool are going to make a move for a top-class striker and goalscorer. “But they want a real top-level goalscorer because Nunez has been so inconsistent for them. “They feel a real out-and-out forward would be just what they need to take them to the next level.”

Pedro has impressed for Brighton this season, scoring seven goals and providing six assists in 21 Premier League appearances, helping Fabian Hurzeler’s side sit eighth in the table with 11 games to go.

The 23-year-old, praised as an 'absolute superstar', is Brighton’s joint-top scorer this term, with Danny Welbeck and Kaoru Mitoma also netting seven league goals each.

Liverpool could end up breaking their transfer record for a new striker this summer, with Newcastle United frontman Alexander Isak now on their radar.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, the Sweden international could cost in the region of £120m, with Newcastle unwilling to sanction his departure for less.

Joao Pedro's Brighton Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 21 Goals 7 Assists 6 Expected goals 5.7 Expected assisted goals 3.6 Minutes played 1,519

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 04-03-25.