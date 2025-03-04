Southampton defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis is open to a move to join West Ham this summer as he wants to stay in the Premier League, according to Football Insider.

The Hammers are expected to be in the market for defensive reinforcements this summer with current options Max Kilman, Jean-Clair Todibo and Dinos Mavropanos not at their best this season and giving Graham Potter limited choices.

England international Harwood-Bellis has emerged as a target at the London Stadium and with Southampton all but certain to drop back to the Championship at the end of the season, a deal is very much possible.

West Ham Want Harwood-Bellis

Defender wants to stay in the Premier League

The former Man City academy graduate joined the Saints in a permanent deal last summer as a clause was triggered in his loan when the team were promoted, but he hasn't been able to stop the team turning in one of the worst seasons in the competition's history.

But Potter is a fan of the young defender, who has been labelled 'absolutely phenomenal', and a summer deal is now seemingly on the cards as Harwood-Bellis would be open to a move to London.

West Ham also have a very good relationship with the defender's agents, which could make a deal more doable. However, they are not the only interested party as Crystal Palace are also keen on the 23-year-old as they eye a replacement for captain Marc Guehi.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis' Southampton Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 24 Goals 1 Assists 0 Pass accuracy % 87.9 Minutes played 1,940

It's believed that Potter will be backed in the transfer market this summer after he replaced Julen Lopetegui, with transfer chief Tim Steidten also leaving the club as a result.

With Aaron Cresswell out of contract at the end of the season and several other players expected to move on, there should be money to spend in the window and with the player willing to move this could be one to keep an eye on early in the window.

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored - correct as of 04/03/2025.