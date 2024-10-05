Arsenal, on home turf, managed to escape an early scare in their Premier League encounter against Southampton, which ended 3-1 in favour of the Gunners, thanks to goals from Gabriel Martinelli, Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka. They now sit one point behind the table-topping Liverpool heading into the international break.

Mikel Arteta’s side, upon returning to action from the impending international hiatus, face Bournemouth in the top flight, host Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League and then welcome Arne Slot’s Liverpool to the Emirates Stadium on 27 October.

It’s a more-than-important run of fixtures that could define whether the north Londoners have enough grit and steel to compete for the title – but, if they are keen to carry their momentum through to November, Gabriel Jesus’ performance against Russell Martin and Co proved why he should not be the starting striker.

Sao Paulo-born Jesus has shown glimpses of why Arsenal forked out £45 million for his services in the summer of 2022 – but a real lack of consistency in his play has concerned fans over whether he has a future at the club. His latest display has only dampened his chances of being a regular with his influence - or lack thereof - preventing Arsenal from entering their best state: scoring goals and being fluid in attack.

Inside the Numbers of Jesus’ Flat Display vs Southampton

The Brazilian boasted a 0% shot accuracy rate

Having not dipped into the striker market across the summer months, Arteta and his entourage are having to make do with what they have at their disposal, which includes Havertz, Jesus and Leandro Trossard, who, admittedly, is not a centre forward by trade.

Arsenal initially earmarked Benjamin Sesko as their primary target but the Slovenian hotshot’s move failed to materialise, leaving the door ajar for Jesus and his fellow teammates to stake a claim to be Arteta’s go-to guy at the top of the tree.

Jesus, one of the Premier League’s highest-paid players this season, endured a difficult afternoon against the relegation-threatened Southampton. Statistically, he enjoyed just 20 touches - among those, only a quarter (5) were in their six-yard box.

Despite boasting an impressive overall rating of 7.3, courtesy of FotMob, his overall play was very underwhelming – and, as a result, he was hooked on the hour mark in favour of Leandro Trossard, who created a quartet of chances and enjoyed a 100% dribble rate in his short, but sweet, cameo.

Jesus vs Trossard - Stats vs Southampton Statistic Jesus Trossard Minutes 60 30 Shots 3 0 Passes into final third 1 2 Accurate passes 9/13 (69%) 13/16 (81%) Chances created 3 4 Touches 20 19 Successful dribbles 1/1 (100%) 1/1 (100%) Overall rating 7.3 6.9

Largely anonymous throughout his hour on the Emirates turf, the 27-year-old, formerly of Manchester City, completed just 9 of his 13 passes – equating to a 69% success rate. All three of his shots on goal, which amassed an xG of 0.37, were either a) off target or b) blocked in what was a dismal showing in front of goal.

Devoid of confidence, the Brazilian looked a shadow of what he has previously shown he is capable of and, despite never being a reliable source of goals for the Gunners, as evidenced by his 19-goal return in 76 outings, the forward’s off-the-ball influence has seemingly diminished, leaving him far down Arteta’s pecking order.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jesus has notched 73 goals and 40 assists across his 217-game Premier League career.

If Arteta is to play this misfiring forward in the games that are on the horizon after the October international break, it could hampen their chances of Premier League success. Another title push is on the cards for the north London-based side, of course, just without the Brazilian involved on a regular basis.

The mere fact that Arsenal could look to re-ignite their interest in the aforementioned Sesko in the summer of 2025, however, could mean that Jesus' days of plying his trade in the red of Arsenal may be numbered - especially if he continues to flatter to deceive in the coming weeks.

Arsenal Fans: Jesus’ Performances Have Regressed

‘I just don’t see how Jesus gets the best out of this team’

As mentioned, Arsenal’s recruitment staff felt that – after not securing their primary target, Sesko – signing a new talisman was not a necessity. Jesus is, of course, one of the options in that role moving forwards, given that’s his preferred position.

That said, one fan has suggested that his 60-minute display on Saturday proved why he shouldn’t be the first choice: “Gabriel Jesus spent that whole half showing us why he didn’t deserve to start.”

Another supporter claimed that starting Jesus in the centre forward berth does not his supporting cast – the rest of his attacking teammates – to flourish when he’s deployed at the top of the pitch: “I just don’t see how Jesus CF gets the best out of this team.” Another said:

“There was a time when Gabriel Jesus missed sitters but played incredibly well and brought others into the game. Now he doesn’t even do that. Most of his actions are rushed and the decision-making is poor. He hasn’t grown as a player, he has gotten worse.”

Highlighting his substandard return in front of goal, another Arsenal fan said: “Havertz now has more Arsenal goals than Gabriel Jesus… despite joining a year later”, while another wrote: “Jesus doesn’t deserve a start. His cameos have been abysmal.”

Havertz, who added another strike to his ever-growing account with the north London-based outfit, has seemingly nailed down Arsenal’s solitary striker berth after yet another inspiring display. Jesus, however, may have to settle for off-the-bench cameos and dead rubber matches.