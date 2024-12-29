West Ham suffered a humiliating 5-0 defeat at the hands of Liverpool at their own ground, and a number of players contributed to the dismal night, but Lucas Paqueta in particular endured one of his worst performances since joining the club. A player who once seemed destined for greatness, his "abysmal" display has raised questions about his future in Julen Lopetegui's side.

The loss sees West Ham continue to languish in the bottom half of the Premier League table at 13th. With eight losses this term, and just three wins in the last ten-game stretch, the pressure is mounting on both the players and the boss, but the future admittedly does not look promising for the Hammers. Change is a must if the club are to fuel some optimism for a brighter future, and this may involve trimming down the numbers in the squad ahead of the January transfer window.

West Ham Star Paqueta Slammed for "Show-Pony" Display Against Liverpool

The Brazilian was dispossessed from the ball three times

Via his player ratings, Antony Martin was especially critical of Paqueta's performance, which he rated as 3/10 against Liverpool. He wrote:

"What else can you say about Paqueta – he was abysmally poor today. I think we need to cut our losses and sell him in January if we can. He’s a show-pony and nothing else."

Lucas Paqueta vs Liverpool - Match statistics Minutes played 90 Chances created 1 Total shots (on target) 1 (0) Pass accuracy 86% Crosses (accurate) 1 (0) Dispossessed 3 Ground duels won 6/11 Aerial duels won 0/1

Practically non-existent for the Hammers going forward, Paqueta failed to fulfill his role and this has largely been the case for the 27-year-old all season. He has managed just three goals in 20 outings across all competitions, and while his attacking output has never been his strong point, he still managed much better last term, with eight goals and seven assists in 43 appearances.

Paqueta's excellence lies in his flair and contributions to general play, which keep West Ham ticking and exciting to watch. That touch of brilliance has been missing at the East London club this year, which is evident in Martin's comments reducing the Brazilian to a "show-pony".

As the January transfer window approaches, selling Paqueta could be a real possibility, and the Brazilian was not short for suitors last summer when Manchester City were prepared to make a big-money move for the international, per GMS sources.

Statistics courtesy of FotMob.com - Correct as of 29/12/2024