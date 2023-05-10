Thierry Henry is one of the greatest footballers to ever play the game - but that doesn't stop him from getting starstruck by others from time to time.

Indeed, that's exactly what happened during CBS' coverage of the Champions League semi-final first leg between AC Milan and Inter Milan at the San Siro.

Joining the regular panel of Henry, Micah Richards and Jamie Carragher as a pitchside reporter was none other than AC Milan and Italy legend Paolo Maldini.

The defender played more than 900 games for the Italian side and captained the team for a number of years.

And it seems Henry was desperate to show his appreciation for the man nicknamed 'Il Capitano' (the Captain.)

Henry's brilliant interaction with Maldini

Maldini, who is now AC Milan's technical director, was pitchside at the San Siro, alongside ex-Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel.

And speaking to the Italian, Henry stressed: "What I want to tell you is very important – I've never had the opportunity to say it.

"We played against each other in 1998...When I realised I was coming on and playing on the right, I suddenly got scared because of the defender you represented – the defender that you were.

"For me, you epitomise what defending is about and the human being is even better than the player, if that can be possible.

"It's just a privilege to have you with us tonight. You have brought a winning mentality to Milan."

Henry finished by saying: "But man, I just wanted to tell you that you used to scare me."

The Frenchman's comments prompted a laugh from Maldini, who thanked Henry before returning the compliment.

"Thank you, but I also have to tell you I wasn't happy at all when I saw you playing on my side. We were both scared," stressed the Italian.

VIDEO: Thierry Henry's brilliant interaction with Paolo Maldini

AC Milan humbled by Inter

While Henry mentioned Maldini had helped instil a winning mentality at AC Milan, his former team were well beaten by Inter in the end.

Goals from Edin Dzeko and Henrikh Mkhitaryan inside 15 minutes proved to be the difference but it could easily have been more.

Indeed, it was a woeful defensive performance overall from AC Milan and they now have it all to do in the second leg.

An 80,000-strong crowd watched the game at the San Siro and it's fair to say the atmosphere was nothing short of extraordinary.

And in six days' time, you can be assured that it will be just as good again, perhaps even better.