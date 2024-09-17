Key Takeaways Liverpool, after being defeated by Nottingham Forest, proved themselves with a 3-1 victory over AC Milan in their Champions League opener.

Pulisic scored early for Milan, but Liverpool's defence persistence paid off as Van Dijk, Konate and Szoboszlai got on the score sheet.

Midfield maestro Mac Allister stood out as Liverpool's key player as they kicked off their campaign with an emphatic win.

Liverpool entered their first Champions League match-up of the 2024/25 campaign with a point to prove after losing 1-0 to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League and did so by walking away with three points and a commanding 3-1 victory over AC Milan.

In a bouncing San Siro, the hosts took an early lead as they pounced on some suspect defending from the visitors. Christian Pulisic, formerly of Chelsea, used his sheer pace to take it down the line and his cross-body shot shook the travelling contingent.

Ibrahima Konate then scored his first goal for Liverpool since April 2022, leaping above the rest to nod home the visitor's equaliser with what seemed like relative ease.

The Premier League outfit, after Konate rose above the rest, got a foothold in the game and began to create chaos for Milan's back line - and they struck gold again as Virgil van Dijk, eager to win the ball in the air, nodded home his side's second of the first half.

The second stage began much more routinely for the visiting side as they dictated the tempo of the European affair, largely thanks to the ever-reliable Alexis Mac Allister as they kept the majority of the ball.

Paulo Fonseca and Co, despite a flurry of changes, hardly troubled the Liverpool back line in the second stage of their 2024/25 Champions League opener. Slot and Co, despite an early scare, will travel back to Merseyside with a grin from ear to ear.

AC Milan vs Liverpool - Match Statistics AC Milan Statistic Liverpool 49 Possession (%) 51 8 Shots 23 1 Shots on target 11 8 Saves 1 9 Fouls committed 12

Match Highlights

Full match highlights to follow...

AC Milan Player Ratings

Fonseca's back line struggled to contain Liverpool's attack

GK – Mike Maignan – 6/10

Played a lovely cross-field switch in the lead-up to the Italian side's opener and was imperious in his claiming the ball in the air. Alert to Liverpool's breaks despite suffering from injury. Battled on but was subbed just after the interval.

RB – Davide Calabria – 4.5/10

AC Milan's skipper endured a tough evening at left-back thanks to Gakpo's directness when running with the ball. Gave away unnecessary fouls.

CB – Fikayo Tomori – 5/10

Enjoyed his aerial battle with Jota, often reigning victorious, but needed more composure on the deck. The Englishman also gave his central defensive partner little to no cover.

CB – Strahinja Pavlovic – 4.5/10

Unsure at times, Pavlovic was spotted standing in no man's land for Konate's header and didn't look comfortable throughout with his defensive awareness becoming his Achilles heel.

LB – Theo Hernandez – 5/10

The Frenchman seemed cool and comfortable on the ball until Liverpool scored their first. He then lost all composure, allowing Salah to get behind him on plenty of occasions.

CM – Ruben Loftus-Cheek – 6/10

A relatively cultured performance and such a delight to watch when running with the ball. The way he can use his frame to glide mesmerises but he lacks that quality in the final third.

CM – Youssouf Fofana – 5/10

Endured a troubling start and struggled to track the willing runners of Liverpool's front line, especially Salah.

CAM – Tijjani Reijnders – 6.5/10

Picked up some lovely positions between Liverpool's forward and midfield block early on but lacked physicality, evidenced by when he was bullied out of the way by van Dijk for the latter's header.

RW – Rafael Leao – 5/10

A genius when it comes to ball carrying, Leao's downfall is not knowing when to release the ball to open teammates. Nothing too impactful to note.

ST – Alvaro Morata – 4/10

All at sea and very isolated in the centre forward berth, Morata was largely anonymous for the first half, taking just 14 touches. In fact, things struggled to improve after the break in what was a night to forget for the Spaniard.

LW – Christian Pulisic – 7/10

Scored AC Milan's opener and proved a thorn in Liverpool's defence in the early stages and outshone his teammate on the right.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: No play has contributed to more goals for a Serie A team than Pulisic since he joined AC Milan.

Sub – Lorenzo Torriani – 5/10

Thrown into the deep end thanks to an injury to Maignan and often looked uncomfortable under pressure.

Sub – Tammy Abraham – 6/10

Offered much more than Morata in his short, but much sweeter, cameo.

Sub – Emerson Royal – 4/10

Introduced in favour of the injured Calabria but left many wondering why AC Milan secured his signature in the summer.

Sub – Matteo Gabbia – 4/10

A strange cameo for the 24-year-old, who was introduced with the game seemingly dead and gone, but he showed some willingness to defend.

Sub – Noah Okafor – 4/10

Hardly involved.

Liverpool Player Ratings

Mac Allister shone in the visitor's engine room

GK – Alisson Becker – 6/10

Alisson endured a quiet night between the away sticks and made his first save in the dying seconds. Simple as can be for the imposing Brazilian.

RB – Trent Alexander-Arnold – 7/10

Delivered a pinpoint delivery for Konate's header and was rarely troubled by Leao as he continued to be a reliable figure for his boyhood club in the post-Jurgen Klopp era.

CB – Virgil van Dijk – 8/10

Resolute defending to prevent Liverpool going down early on, but the Dutchman was nowhere to be seen for Pulisic's goal. Moved brilliantly to free himself of pressure for his goal that put Liverpool in front.

CB – Ibrahima Konate – 7.5/10

Far too slow on the ball in the game's opening stages, but scored an emphatic header to draw his side level. Much more imperious following his strike and allowed AC Milan's forward constellation little to no time on the ball.

LB – Kostas Tsimikas – 5.5/10

Struggled to keep up with Pulisic's intensity on the left-hand side of defence and was drawn out for the opener. Another thing that would have irked their fans is how narrow he was, failign to offer an outlet.

CM – Ryan Gravenberch – 8/10

Saw very little of the ball thanks to AC Milan's pressing structure early on, but grew into the game and put himself about. His physicality adds a layer of steel to Slot's centre of the park.

CM – Alexis Mac Allister – 9/10

The tempo setter in the Liverpool engine room, Mac Allister was excellent at starting a large part of Liverpool's attack while remaining true to his position. Such a classy display from the Argentine.

CAM – Dominik Szoboszlai – 6/10

Albeit not in the best form at the current moment, something you cannot dispute is the Hungarian's work rate. Far too wasteful on the ball but was much brighter in the second stage - as evidenced by his brilliantly-timed run for his goal.

RW – Mohamed Salah – 7.5/10

Struck the upright in the 16th minute and added a spark to an otherwise lacklustre Liverpool forward line in the opening stages. The electric winger continued his prowess throughout and won the majority of his ground duels.

ST – Diogo Jota – 6/10

A struggling performance from the Portuguese, who has continued his Premier League form into Europe. The Portuguese is lucky that his attacking teammates were on form.

LW – Cody Gakpo – 8.5/10

Once again proving that he is wasted when deployed more centrally, Gakpo was one of Liverpool's sharper players throughout and could cement himself as Slot's first choice left-winger as a result. Brilliant work down the left for Szoboszlai's finish.

Sub – Luis Diaz – 5/10

Brought on to add a bit of freshness and pace to the front line and looked relatively sharp.

Sub – Darwin Nunez – 5/10

Replaced Jota just shy of the 70-minute mark but struggled despite Liverpool being in control.

Sub – Joe Gomez – 6/10

Given just north of 10 minutes to assure things defensively and he produced a positive cameo including an all-crucial block.

Sub – Wataru Endo – 3/10

Minimal involvement.

Sub – Federico Chiesa – 3/10

Welcomed by a raucous Liverpool following for his debut in Liverpool colours.

Man of the Match

Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool)

The World Cup winner is quickly emerging as one of the first names on Slot's team sheet alongside Salah, van Dijk and Allison. A true midfield performance from the 25-year-old, the ex-Brighton & Hove Albion gem was the Reds' star as their Champions League venture got off to a flyer.

Mac Allister looks at his very best when given license to maraud forward and be the difference maker between the lines and his partnership with Gravenberch, who also impressed at the San Siro, is going from strength to strength.