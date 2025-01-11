Crystal Palace could face a fight to keep hold of Tyrick Mitchell as Atletico Madrid and AC Milan consider making huge offers for the English defender, as per The Sun.

Mitchell has been a mainstay in Oliver Glasner's side this season, featuring in all 20 of the Eagles' Premier League games. He's been a key man, posting three assists and putting in consistent performances at left-back.

The 25-year-old has grown into one of the most reliable full-backs in the English game, and he was unfortunate to miss out on a place in England's squad for Euro 2024. He'll be looking to add to the two international caps he's earned now that Thomas Tuchel has replaced Gareth Southgate.

Tyrick Mitchell Stats (Premier League 2024-25) Appearances 20 Assists 3 Expected Assists 2.61 Big Chances Created 8 Key Passes 1.2 Accurate Crosses 0.7 (23%) Successful Dribbles 0.4 (57%) Ground Duels Won 4.1 (63%) Aerial Duels Won 0.6 (55%)

Mitchell is on North London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur's radar. European heavyweights Milan and Atletico are also keeping tabs as he continues to develop into a top talent at Selhurst Park. He's been with Palace since his youth, when he arrived from Brentford's academy in July 2016.

Milan And Atleti Could Test Palace's Resolve

Tyrick Mitchell is in-demand

Milan are targeting Mitchell, and he could join English trio Tammy Abraham, Fikayo Tomori and Ruben Loftus-Cheek at the San Siro. The Rossoneri are financially backed by their billionaire owner, Paul Singer, and have money to spend to back new manager Sergio Conceicao this month.

Mitchell is also on Diego Simeone's wishlist, and the La Liga giants could use Conor Gallagher's form since arriving from Chelsea at the Wanda Metropolitano as a blueprint for success. This season, they are battling Real Madrid and Barcelona in a three-horse title race.

The two European clubs will reportedly have to make a 'big offer' for Mitchell if they want to sign the two-cap England international. Palace are trying to build for the future under Glasner and won't want to lose one of their prized possessions for anything less than an astronomical fee.

The Eagles are continuing to construct a squad of young English blood. Fabrizio Romano reports that the South Londoners are closing in on the signing of Millwall winger Romain Esse, 19. Sunderland's Jobe Bellingham, 19, is also a target for the Eagles.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 11/01/2025.

