AC Milan are expected to keep a close watch on the situations of Arsenal duo Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard, and Manchester City winger Jack Grealish, who is also attracting interest from Chelsea and Tottenham, ahead of the summer transfer window as they prepare for possible changes to their attacking lineup, according to GIVEMESPORT sources.

With speculation surrounding Rafael Leao’s future, the Rossoneri may need a new left-sided attacking threat if they decide to cash in on the Portuguese star. The Portuguese forward will undoubtedly be one of the most in-demand players in Europe if he does become available.

Milan will need to find a replacement if he does head through the exit door, and they are eyeing a possible swoop of the Premier League.

AC Milan Eyeing Premier League Trio

Grealish, Trossard, and Martinelli

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, AC Milan are expected to monitor the situations of Trossard, Martinelli, and Grealish ahead of the summer transfer window. The Italian outfit may need to add another forward if they decide to cash in on Leao.

Rafael Leao's AC Milan Stats (2024/25 Serie A) Games 23 Goals 5 Assists 5 Expected goals 5.9 Goal-creating actions 10 Minutes played 1,565

Milan are also considering offloading left-back Theo Hernandez, another key player who has attracted interest from top European clubs. The French international has been a mainstay in Milan’s defence, but a potential sale could provide the club with significant funds for reinvestment.

Reports suggest that Arsenal are willing to entertain offers for both Martinelli and Trossard, who reportedly earn £310k-a-week combined for the Gunners, and Milan could make a move for one of the duo in the summer transfer window. Both Martinelli and Trossard are both versatile options who can play all across the front line.

Grealish is another name that has surfaced in Milan’s considerations. The England international has had an inconsistent spell at Manchester City, and while he remains an integral part of Pep Guardiola’s squad, he is reportedly open-minded about his future beyond this season. Tottenham have also explored the possibility of signing Grealish but have reservations about whether they could afford him. Chelsea have expressed admiration for him too, but remain more focused on landing Leao if a deal is feasible.

Milan have a history of scouting the Premier League for potential signings, and this summer could see them take advantage of the uncertain futures of several top players. With their eyes firmly set on reinforcements, the Italian giants could make some bold moves in the coming months as they prepare to reshape their squad.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref - Correct as of 02-03-25.