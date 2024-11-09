Victor Lindelof is likely to leave Manchester United once his contract expires next summer, with AC Milan interested in signing him on a free transfer, according to CaughtOffside.

The Swedish defender hasn't started a Premier League game so far this season, and is evidently behind the likes of Matthijs de Ligt, Lisandro Martínez, Leny Yoro and Harry Maguire in the pecking order at Old Trafford. With his current deal set to run out, and little speculation circulating suggesting he'll be offered a new contract, it would appear that the 30-year-old's seven-year spell in the north-west is close to coming to an end.

Milan are said to be among the clubs looking to pounce and acquire Lindelof for nothing in eight months' time, and could approach him as soon as January, while several other suitors are expected to be in the race to land the talented centre-back.

Milan Interested in Signing Lindelof

The defender is likely to depart the north-west on a free

Arriving from Benfica for a fee in the region of £39 million in 2017, Lindelof, who has been described as 'outstanding', has played under the likes of José Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjær, Ralf Ragnick and Erik ten Hag during his time in Manchester. Making 266 appearances for the Red Devils in this period, the Sweden international could be about to operate under the stewardship of his final coach in the north-west, as Ruben Amorim takes charge of United from next week.

It remains to be seen as to whether Amorim will look to offer Lindelof a new deal, ensuring he remains at the club for a while longer, but reports indicating United want to add Jarrad Branthwaite to their already stacked central defensive cohort would appear to suggest it's unlikely.

CaughtOffside report that Milan are lining up to secure the former Benfica man's services, in the likely scenerio that he's available on the free agent market come the summer. The Italian outfit are keen on adding a player to their ranks who can provide cover and competition for the likes of Fikayo Tomori and Srtahinja Pavlovic, and have identified Lindelof as a player who can do so.

With De Ligt and Martinez forming a partnership at the start of this season, and highly-rated youngster Yoro still to come in, United can likely afford to let Lindelof depart the club.

Lindelof's Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 19 Goals 1 Assists 1 Pass Accuracy 89.1% Progressive Passes Per 90 2.7 Tackles Per 90 1.01 Interceptions Per 90 0.81 Clearances Per 90 2.7 Aerial Duels Won Per 90 1.15

