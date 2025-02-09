In recent years, Italy has become a sanctuary for the wayward souls of England internationals, and it seems that, after just three games with AC Milan, Kyle Walker has joined the growing list of Three Lions players seeking refuge in the boot-shaped country, where the anti-aging elixirs flow freely.

The former Manchester City right-back hadn’t started the 2024/25 season with his usual verve, and by December, he had reluctantly accepted that he was no longer up to scratch for the four-time Premier League champions. With that, a move to The Rossoneri was swiftly on the horizon, following a distinguished career in England's top-flight where Walker bagged five Premier League titles, a Champions League, two FA Cups, and earned his place among the greatest right-backs of all time.

At the time of his pilgrimage away from his home country, many felt it was a sad and abrupt farewell to the former Tottenham man. But early on during his time in Serie A, it appears the 34-year-old has caught a second wind.

Related 15 Greatest Right-Backs in Football History [Ranked] Some of the most iconic players to ever play the game have been right-backs.

How Kyle Walker Has Performed in Italy So Far

After three starts, four-and-a-half hours of football, and three unbeaten matches for AC Milan, during which he’s conceded just twice, to say Walker is thriving in the fashion capital of the world would be an understatement. Tasked with keeping tabs on the likes of Lautaro Martinez, he’s been thrown straight into the deep end - yet, rather than sinking, he’s embraced it with the ease of a duck in water.

In his latest encounter - a 2-0 away victory over Empoli - the right-back tallied a pass success rate of 93%, created one big chance, made seven passes into the final third, won all of his tackles, won five of his seven duels, and was dribbled past a grand total of zero times. It was the sort of performance that became a distant memory at the Etihad, but one AC Milan fans and teammates alike have become very thankful for.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: After three starts for AC Milan, Kyle Walker is yet to register passing accuracy below 92%, despite making at least 45 passes in each.

His other two appearances so far have also shone a spotlight on Walker's resilience to lick his wounds and go again. Against Roma in the Coppa Italia quarter-final, he wasn't dribbled past at all. Then, on his debut against Inter Milan - who are tipped to go further in the Champions League than any other Italian outfit - the defender made four tackles, two clearances, one interception, won four out of six of his ground duels.

AC Milan Fans Laud Kyle Walker's Fast Start to Life

Walker's efforts to regain his form haven't gone unnoticed

Performing well at a new club is one thing, but earning adoration from your new set of supporters is entirely different ball game for many footballers. Thankfully for Walker, he's managed to do both. "Kyle is an example of how right-backs should play the game," one AC Milan supporter said, while another added: "The best player on the pitch for three games in a row. Our best signing this winter."

A third comment remarked: "So incredibly calm, cool and collected in defence. It's criminal that we had to watch Calabria, Royal, Florenzi, Conti, de Sciglio, etc. for all these years instead of a world class right-back (even one who is supposedly on his decline)." Meanwhile, a fourth continued: "I still can't understand why Pep let him go. A player at his class could've played comfortably as regista replacing Rodri in Man City."

A fifth piece of praise said: "The last time we had such stability on that position was the days of Cafu," while a sixth concluded: "He is the key to our defence.. Finally a world class right-back - just a shame he's not younger," as AC Milan prepare for their Champions League playoff match against Feyenoord on Wednesday night.

Walker’s place in the national team pecking order remains uncertain as Thomas Tuchel prepares for his debut matches in March’s 2026 World Cup qualifiers. However, his current form suggests he could still have a role to play - even if he must now come to terms with playing second fiddle to Trent Alexander-Arnold, having been the undisputed first-choice under Gareth Southgate during two European Championship finals.

Statistics courtesy of FotMob (correct as of 09/02/2025).