Highlights Chelsea must sell players to afford new targets, which could be helped by Armando Broja being on AC Milan's radar.

Broja's lack of playing time at Fulham makes a transfer to Milan for game time appealing.

Chelsea may target RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko if he leaves, but they face competition from Arsenal and Manchester United.

Chelsea's chase of a striker this summer appears to be dependent on sales, with a host of their players in line to depart Stamford Bridge so that they can afford other targets. And it could be one frontman in and one frontman out in west London with Armando Broja reportedly on the shortlist at AC Milan, with the Rossoneri needing a new hitman to replace the departing Olivier Giroud.

Broja was supposed to kick on at Chelsea last season, but a serious knee injury in an off-season game back in November 2022 dealt him a massive blow by ending his season; and with Nicolas Jackson coming into the fold in the summer, he was shunted down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge. A lack of minutes saw him loaned out to Fulham, but minutes were tough to come by for the Albania international despite being labelled as "very important" by Marco Silva - and he is now at a point of needing game time - which Milan could offer him.

Armando Broja: Transfer Latest

Chelsea starlet Broja hasn't had the best of seasons

The report states that with Giroud heading to Los Angeles FC, Milan are ready for a striker to step up in his place in a bid to ‘take up his legacy’ - landing on Broja as the man to do just that.

Broja is not the only striker in the frame, with Bologna star Joshua Zirkzee also on their radar with his reported release clause of £34million really standing out - but Milan could even move for both of the strikers, with that possibility not being ruled out.

Armando Broja's Premier League statistics - Chelsea squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 13 =17th Goals 1 =11th Shots Per Game 1 9th Dribbles Per Game 1 =6th Interceptions Per Game 1.5 1st Match rating 6.32 21st Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 08/06/2024

Milan chief scout Geoffrey Moncada was in London on Friday to go over the possibility of a negotiation with Chelsea for Broja, who is still recovering from a knee injury suffered last season having failed to garner much playing time at Fulham with just 81 minutes of Premier League football behind is belt.

However, according to Gianluca Di Marzio, the Milan chief also flew out to hold talks with Aston Villa over right-back Matty Cash; with the Midlands outfit valuing their right-back at around £26million. Milan are confident that they can haggle the Champions League side down, though their alternative would be Emerson Royal of Tottenham Hotspur.

Chelsea Could Buy Sesko as Broja's Replacement

The Slovenian is hot property at RB Leipzig

Any money obtained from sales could be used on a striker, and Chelsea's interest in RB Leipzig star Benjamin Sesko is no surprise. At present, it is Arsenal and Manchester United who are battling the Blues to sign the young Slovenian star, but Stamford Bridge chiefs are hopeful that they can sign him to compete with Nicolas Jackson and give them that goalscoring edge next season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Benjamin Sesko already has 11 goals for Slovenia, making him their seventh-highest goalscorer in their history.

Sesko bagged 14 goals in just 31 Bundesliga games this season, second at the club only to starting striker Lois Openda - and with room to grow at Stamford Bridge, he could add to the attacking array of talent that sees Enzo Maresca armed with young stars such as Cole Palmer, Noni Madueke and Mykhailo Mudryk in a bid to bring silverware to west London.

Broja hasn't had a fair crack at the whip due to his injury and a move elsewhere could do him a huge favour in revitalising his career; and with Milan playing Champions League football next season, he could be hugely tempted by the move.

