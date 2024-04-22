Highlights Inter Milan clinched the 2023/24 Serie A title after defeating AC Milan in a one-sided match.

Marcus Thuram stood out with a fantastic performance, scoring a brilliant goal to seal the win.

AC Milan's lackluster display and individual low player ratings contributed to their defeat.

Party time can begin for Inter Milan as they beat fierce rivals AC Milan to become the 2023/24 Serie A Champions. Both teams knew that a win for the Nerazzurri would put them in an unassailable position at the top of the table. Although you wouldn't have known it based on the lackluster manner in which the Rossoneri approached the game.

It was one-way traffic for most of the 90 minutes, with Simeone Inzaghi's side clearly hell-bent on ensuring the title race, if you could even call it that, didn't go any further. The home side started the game with a nice spell of possession, but their city rivals struck the first blow with their first meaningful attack. A corner swung in by Dimarco was met by Acerbi who had the freedom of the penalty area to smash the header beyond Mike Maignan. It should've been two minutes later, but Lautaro Martinez fluffed his lines from inside the six-yard box.

An end to end passage of play just before the half saw both keepers called into action and Milan looked to find a spark from somewhere. Any chance of that spark being set alight was extinguished at the start of the second half. Some fantastic individual work by Marcus Thuram saw the striker find the bottom corner from outside the box.

From that point on, the game was played exactly how Inter wanted it to be. There was no fight or spirit from Stefano Pioli's men. It was as if they decided to lie down and let their rivals walk over them all the way to the Scudetto. That was until Fikayo Tomori popped up with a tap in after a fabulous save from Yann Sommer to pull one back with ten minutes to play.

Suddenly the home side played with the urgency they should've had for the 80 minutes previous. Red cards for Theo Hernandez, Denzel Dumfries and Davide Calabria finally brought a little bit of spite to proceedings. Inter lived a precarious life, but time ran out before they could throw things away completely, meaning they held on for their 20th league title.

Key Match Statistics AC Milan Stats Inter Milan 6 Shots on Target 3 9 Shots off Target 8 52 Possession 48 19 Fouls 10 5 Corner Kicks 3 2 Red Cards 1

AC Milan Player Ratings

GK - Mike Maignan - 6/10

There was nothing the Frenchman could do about the Inter strikes that separated the two teams. He was let down by a poor defensive display ahead of him.

RB - Davide Calabria - 3/10

Calabria is Milan born and bred, and you could tell by his dedication. Unfortunately, the rest of his teammates lacked the same desire to stop their rivals tonight. That went too far in stoppage time as he elbowed Frattesi before his own team's corner. It was the last action of the game.

CB - Fikayo Tomori - 5/10

The Englishman can count himself lucky that he wasn't punished for a couple of sloppy moments in the first half, but was made to look a fool by Thuram for the second goal. He redeemed himself somewhat with his goal down the other end. If Gareth Southgate was watching, it was hardly the type of performance that would fill him with confidence.

CB - Matteo Gabbia - 6/10

In comparison to his centre-back partner, Gabbia seemed a lot more comfortable. At times, he looked a little overwhelmed on the counter, but didn't make any vital errors.

LB - Theo Hernandez - 3/10

Theo Hernandez is someone who should be driving his team forward, as that's the quality he has. Other than giving away some free kicks, he didn't offer much at all. A really disappointing night, capped off by a silly red card.

CDM - Yacine Adli - 5/10

Had some nice touches in the middle of the park and did his best to progress the game, just to little effect.

CDM - Tijjani Reijnders - 3/10

Wasn't even noticeable on the pitch. In a game like this, you need your midfielders to dominate the game. Reijnders did nothing of the sort.

RW - Yunus Musah - 5/10

Was a thorn in the side of Dimarco but for all his energy, there was no real end product. Though until Giroud came on, there was no one really to aim at.

CAM - Ruben Loftus-Cheek - 2/10

Was Loftus-Cheek injured again? The commentators barely uttered his name. An anonymous performance from the former Chelsea man.

LW - Christian Pulisic - 2/10

Rinse and repeat from Loftus-Cheek. The American endured a tough night, and failed to make his mark on proceedings.

ST - Rafael Leao - 3/10

The Portuguese starlet cut a frustrated figure throughout. The choice not to start Olivier Giroud was baffling given that Milan's tactics seemed to be to cross the ball in from wide areas. They needed to play to Leao's strengths, but they never came close.

Sub - Olivier Giroud - 5/10

It was a head-scratching moment to figure out why Giroud didn't start given Milan's tactics. By the time he was introduced, it was far too late.

Sub - Ismael Bennacer - 5/10

Bennacer came on, Inter continued to control the game. Nothing changed, but he didn't do any worse than those he replaced.

Sub - Samuel Chukwueze - 7/10

Credit to Chukwueze, his introduction livened things up, and it was his fantastic delivery that led to Milan pulling one back. Should have been in from the start.

Sub - Noah Okafor - 5/10

Was brought on just after Milan pulled one back, but he didn't make a massive impact in comparison Chukwueze.

Inter Milan Player Ratings

GK - Yann Sommer - 7/10

Didn't have much to do in the grand scheme of things, but what he did have to do, he did as needed. He was unfortunate to concede after a brilliant save second before. It caps off a great season for Andre Onana's replacement.

CB- Benjamin Pavard - 7/10

The World Cup winner made an exceptional last ditch tackle to prevent Leao from having his only moment of the game. He, like the rest of the defence, kept Milan at bay all night long.

CB- Francesco Acerbi - 8/10

The opening goal and a solid performance too. You can't ask for much more from a central defender. If only they kept a clean sheet.

CB - Alessandro Bastoni - 7/10

Much like Pavard and Acerbi, it was a solid display from Bastoni, who in truth made everything look fairly easy. The gulf between defenders really highlights the gap between the two teams.

RWB - Matteo Darmian - 7/10

The former Manchester United man paled in comparison to the man on the opposite flank, but still did his part at both ends. Non-stop running until his substitution.

CM - Nicolo Barella - 7/10

All three central midfielders have the same score, because they all equally controlled the game magnificently. They stopped Milan from gaining any momentum.

CM - Hakan Calhanoglu - 8/10

An especially sweet moment for the former AC Milan midfielder. Was denied a screamer by Maignan, although the offside flag would've ruled it out regardless.

CM - Henrikh Mkhitaryan - 8/10

Very few would've predicted this from the former Arsenal and Manchester United forward. His more central role has transformed his career as he celebrates his second league title at Inter.

LWB - Franco Dimarco - 8

A complete wing-back performance from Dimarco. Solid work defensively against Musah and a constant threat at the other end of the pitch. A beautiful corner got the night underway, and it was this man who delivered it. A cherry on top of the cake with his performance.

ST - Lautaro Martinez - 7/10

Martinez was outshone by his strike partner but still did a serviceable job. Will be gutted by his miss in the first half, but he will lift the league title as Inter captain.

ST - Marcus Thuram - 9/10

The Frenchman was fabulous in his overall performance. The way he brought his teammates into play was nothing short of exceptional. He was unlucky to hit the post after some brilliant build up. He did get the goal he deserved, and what a wonderful goal it was.

Sub - Davide Frattesi - 5/10

It's not to say that either Frattesi or Augusto were to blame, but when the pair came on the intensity dropped slightly and Milan were invited on.

Sub - Carlos Augusto - 5/10

As was said with Frattesi, Augusto's introduction seemed to disrupt things for the league leaders, which made for a shaky ending.

Sub - Denzel Dumfries - 3/10

Dumfries was introduced to help sure things up and provide more energy after Darmian ran his socks off. Instead, he got needlessly sent off

Sub - Kristjan Asslani - 6/10

The same can be said for Asslani, who provided more steel than Hakan Calhanoglu.

Sub - Stefan De Vrij - 6/10

What a substitute to bring on in defence to see things out. Which is exactly what the Dutchman did.

Man of the Match - Marcus Thuram

What a night for the Frenchman. A league title in his debut season at Inter, and what a performance to seal it. Even before his goal, the striker was excellent in his build-up play. His wonderful strike was the perfect way to cap it off. For most of the campaign, he has been the Robin supporting Martinez. Tonight, he was Batman.