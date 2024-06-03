Highlights AC Milan set to make improved offer for Arsenal's Jakub Kiwior this summer, after failing to sign him in January.

Kiwior's versatility and solid performances in the Gunners' title charge means he's attracting interest.

Arsenal may look to rebuild the left-side of their defence with potential departures in this area of the pitch.

AC Milan are set to make a move to sign Arsenal defender Jakub Kiwior, after a failed attempt at doing so in January.

The Italian side are said to have held a long-term interest in the player, and inquired about him in January, but the deal was blocked by Mikel Arteta. Despite not featuring heavily in the first half of the 2023/24 season, the Poland international went on to play a significant role in Arsenal's title charge, making 30 appearances for the Gunners across all competitions.

While Arteta may see Kiwior as an important squad player, Milan are now expected to return with an improved offer this summer, according to French outlet Foot Mercato.

Kiwior Attracting Interest From Milan

The Defender's versatility is an attractive asset

After enjoying breakout campaigns in the Slovakian first division for Zilina, Kiwior earned a move to Serie A, joining Spezia in 2021. Praised for his passing range and versatility, having played at centre-back, left-back and in midfield, the Pole – who was even dubbed as 'extraordinary' by international teammate Robert Lewandowski – then completed the switch to north London in January 2023, for a deal worth up to £20 million.

In his first twelve months at the Emirates, Arteta showed a reluctance to use Kiwior, with William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes' partnership limiting the opportunities for the 24-year-old. However, injuries to Takehiro Tomiyasu and Oleksandr Zinchenko in early 2024 opened up a pathway to minutes at left-back, and Kiwior then got an extended run in the team as Arsenal put together a stretch of form that saw them win nine Premier League games in a row between January and March.

Although the versatile defender was then dropped after a shaky first-half display at home to Bayern Munich in the Champions League, his stock will be at an all-time high after playing 30 games for an Arsenal side that was competing for major honours. While Edu Gaspar and Arteta may not view him as a priority sale this summer, if a market opportunity was to emerge and a fee in excess of what they paid for him presents itself, the north London club may look to cash in.

Milan may ultimately present such an offer, supposedly interested in Kiwior's adaptability. Despite currently being without a manager, the Serie A club will be eager to begin to bolster their squad, and will be attracted to Kiwior's left-footedness, to compete with their current cohort of right-footed central defenders, and provide cover for Theo Hernandez at left-back.

Kiwior's Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 20 Goals 1 Assists 3 Tackles 20 Interceptions 8

Arsenal May Rebuild the Left-Side of Their Defence

Zinchenko has also been linked with a move away

While most of Arsenal's back four was stable this season, with Ben White, Saliba and Gabriel all starting 34 league games or more, the left-back position was constantly changing. Kiwior, Zinchenko and Tomiyasu all spent minutes in this position, and reports have suggested that the club may look to rectify this instability by dipping into the market.

The return of Jurrien Timber from injury may plug these issues to an extent, but one of Kiwior or Zinchenko could go, with the latter being linked with a move to Bayern last week. If one of these players is to depart north London, it would leave a void in the left-hand-side of Arsenal's defence, which could be filled by Ajax's Jorrel Hato.

