Highlights Olivier Giroud, known for his striking abilities, was forced to play as a goalkeeper for AC Milan in their Serie A match against Genoa.

Milan won the game 1-0, with Christian Pulisic scoring the winning goal in the 87th minute.

Giroud made a crucial save in the dying minutes of the game to secure Milan's victory and maintain their lead at the top of the table.

Olivier Giroud might have a reputation for being a brilliant striker who is capable of scoring unbelievable goals, but he ended up in a very unfamiliar position for AC Milan in their Serie A match against Genoa on Saturday night. The forward was forced to play in goal after goalkeeper Mike Maignan was sent off for a dangerous challenge, and he even made a big save to ensure Milan won the game 1-0.

The Rossoneri came into the tie looking to extend their lead at the top of the table. They had made a strong start to the campaign, with six big wins and just one defeat which came at the hands of city rivals Inter Milan. If Stefano Pioli's side managed to beat Genoa, though, they would maintain a gap between them and the Nerazzurri in second place.

For most of the game, it looked as if a goalless draw could be on the cards, with neither team able to break the deadlock. Fortunately for the visitors, though, Christian Pulisic was able to find the breakthrough in the 87th minute, producing a clinical finish inside the box. That was the American's fourth goal of the season, with the former Chelsea winger settling in well at his new club.

Both goalkeepers then sent off

But then, chaos followed. Genoa attempted to get back into the game with a long ball over the top, with Milan shot-stopper Maignan forced to come out to clear his lines. However, he did so in a dangerous manner, cleaning out the attacker in the process. After a VAR intervention, the French international was shown a red card for the offence in the 98th minute, with Giroud forced to go in goal as Milan had used all their substitutes.

Milan then almost fell behind from the resulting free kick. Albert Gudmunsson stepped up and sent in a shot which bounced up after hitting the wall. Giroud could only watch, but the crossbar came to the aid of Milan before the ball was scrambled away for a corner.

Even more drama then followed. Milan managed to scramble the ball clear from the corner, but in a desperate attempt to win the ball back, Genoa goalkeeper Josep Martinez went sliding in on Yunus Musah, catching him with his follow through. The referee was left with little choice but to send off another goalkeeper in the game, with 103 minutes on the clock. ​​​​​​

Giroud makes huge save to guarantee win

Unbelievable scenes. And surprisingly, there was still another big moment to come. With both teams down to 10 men and with two outfield players in goal, Genoa had the opportunity to snatch a point at the death.

The ball was played through for George Puscas, who stormed his way into the penalty area to send a shot towards goal. But Giroud was out in a flash to make a huge save, smothering the ball once before then claiming it to ensure Milan left with all three points.

Impressive reflexes from the 37-year-old. Maybe in another life, he would have made a fine goalkeeper for Arsenal, Chelsea, and the French national team. Check out his impressive save for yourselves below.

Video: Giroud makes big save against Genoa

That save proved to be decisive, with Milan remaining at the top of the table. They are now two points clear of Inter heading into the international break, but face a huge challenge when they return against Juventus on Sunday 22nd October. Don't expect to Giroud in-between the posts for that game, though.