Highlights Olivier Giroud, known for his goalscoring abilities, was forced to play as a goalkeeper for AC Milan in their Serie A match against Genoa.

Milan won the game 1-0, with Christian Pulisic scoring the winning goal in the 87th minute.

Giroud made a crucial save in the dying minutes of the game to secure a win for Milan.

Olivier Giroud might have a reputation for being a brilliant striker who is capable of scoring unbelievable goals, but he ended up in a very unfamiliar position for AC Milan in their Serie A match against Genoa in October 2023. The forward was forced to play in goal after goalkeeper Mike Maignan was sent off for a dangerous challenge, and he even made a big save to ensure Milan won the game 1-0.

The Rossoneri came into the tie looking to extend their lead at the top of the table (although they would eventually finish second that season). They had made a strong start to the campaign, with six big wins and just one defeat which came at the hands of city rivals Inter Milan. If Stefano Pioli's side managed to beat Genoa, though, they would maintain a gap between them and the Nerazzurri in second place.

For most of the game, it looked as if a goalless draw could be on the cards, with neither team able to break the deadlock. Fortunately for the visitors, though, Christian Pulisic was able to find the breakthrough in the 87th minute, producing a clinical finish inside the box. This was the American's fourth goal of the season, with the former Chelsea winger settling in well at his new club – he would finish the campaign with 15 strikes to his name.

Both Goalkeepers Sent Off

Giroud forced to go in goal

With this goal coming so late, chaos followed soon after. Genoa attempted to get back into the game with a long ball over the top, with Milan shot-stopper Maignan forced to come out to clear his lines. However, he did so in a dangerous manner, cleaning out the attacker in the process. After a VAR intervention, the French international was shown a red card for the offence in the 98th minute, with Giroud forced to go in goal as Milan had used all their substitutes.

Milan then almost fell behind from the resulting free kick. Albert Gudmundsson stepped up and sent in a shot which bounced up after hitting the wall. Giroud could only watch, but the crossbar came to the aid of Milan before the ball was scrambled away for a corner.

Even more drama then followed. Milan managed to scramble the ball clear from the corner, but in a desperate attempt to win the ball back, Genoa goalkeeper Josep Martinez went sliding in on Yunus Musah, catching him with his follow-through. The referee was left with little choice but to send off another goalkeeper in the game, with 103 minutes on the clock. ​​​​​​

Giroud Makes Huge Save to Secure Win

"As a child, I liked to be a keeper"

Amid the unbelievable scenes, there was still another big moment to come. With both teams down to 10 men and with two outfield players in goal, Genoa had the opportunity to snatch a point at the death.

The ball was played through for George Puscas, who stormed his way into the penalty area to send a shot towards goal. But Giroud was out in a flash to make a huge save, smothering the ball once before then claiming it to ensure Milan left with all three points.

Impressive reflexes from the 37-year-old. Maybe in another life, he would have made a fine goalkeeper for Arsenal, Chelsea, and the French national team. As it is, he at least will be remembered as one of the finest forwards in his nation's history.

Gieoud for AC Milan 2023/24 Games 47 Appearances in Goal 1 Clean Sheets 1 Goals Conceded 0 Goals 17 Assists 9

He would later recall the incident, saying:

“I think I was the tallest so I went to goal. As a child, I liked to be a keeper. I experienced a special emotion when I made the save, almost like a goal.”

That save proved to be decisive, with Milan holding on for all three points. Giroud finished the season with 17 goals and nine assists in what ended up as his final season in Italy before joining Los Angeles FC in the summer of 2024.

