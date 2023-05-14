AC Milan's hopes of finishing in the top four of Serie A took a huge blow as they fell to defeat against Spezia on Saturday afternoon.

It's extremely tight in the race for the top four and Stefano Pioli's side needed a victory at Stadio Alberto Picco.

They could not get the victory they desired, though, as they were beaten by the relegation threatened side.

Late goals from Przemysław Wiśniewski and Salvatore Esposito gave the home side the victory and dealt AC Milan's hopes of qualifying for next season's Champions League a huge blow.

AC Milan ultras rip into players in bizarre scenes

There were bizarre scenes after the match as Pioli's side went over to the travelling AC Milan fans.

The AC Milan ultras ripped into their players as the likes of Olivier Giroud and Fikayo Tomori just stood there and listened.

The grilling went on for over a minute before AC Milan's players and staff walked away.

Stefano Pioli speaks out on scenes after the match

Pioli expressed his belief that the conversation with the AC Milan ultras will be beneficial for his side.

“They pushed us and motivated us to give our best," he said to DAZN of the exchange, per football-italia.

On the defeat, Pioli said: “We lacked consistency during the game, we needed a higher tempo.

“It was a balanced match, the first half was alright, but we lost our way in the second. It was not a performance suited to our capabilities.”

What next for AC Milan?

AC Milan's season had so much promise but it is in serious danger of ending on a sour note.

They are now four points adrift of the top four and need wins against Sampdoria, Juventus and Verona in their final three games to have any chance of qualifying for next season's Champions League via the league.

Milan are next in action on Tuesday when they take on Inter Milan in their Champions League semi-final second leg.

I Rossoneri lost 2-0 in the first leg and need to be at their very best to turn the tie on its head.