AC Milan have signed rising American youth international defender Astin Mbaye, sources tell GIVEMESPORT. Mbaye, who just turned 16 this week, will join AC Milan's youth setup. Fabrizio Romano first reported the deal.

Mbaye was a standout for the NY Red Bulls academy. He has an EU passport, making the move possible. Several other European clubs were interested in signing Mbaye, while the Red Bulls had talks to sign him to a professional contract, but Mbaye joins AC milan.

The Red Bulls academy has been one of the best in MLS over the last decade, with Bournemouth midfielder Tyler Adams one of the academy graduates. John Tolkin just moved to Holstein Kiel from RBNY this winter, while the current squad has some of the brightest teenage talents in MLS, led by Julian Hall (16), Adri Mehmeti (15), Tanner Rosborough (16) and others, plus fellow academy graduates like Daniel Edelman and Peter Stroud as key first team players.