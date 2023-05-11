Wednesday night’s Champions League semi-final clash between AC Milan and Inter Milan was truly something special, with the San Siro bouncing ahead of the Derby della Madonnina.

In fact, the atmosphere was so intense that one commentator got the fright of his life while covering the game.

Milan were drawn as the home side for the first leg at the San Siro, and fans filled the stands to intimidate the minority of Inter supporters inside the ground.

Flares were lit, banners were unfurled, and the place was well and truly bouncing ahead of kick-off.

Andre Onana showed his passion for the game before the match

And when the teams emerged from the tunnel for the start of the match, the intensity inside the historic venue went up a notch.

As the competition's iconic theme started being played through the speakers, the players gazed out at the 75,000 fans inside the stadium who were staring right back at them.

With the Champions League badge shaking in the middle of the pitch, fans then belted out the final words of the anthem, deafening everyone watching at home.

It was a cry loud enough to shake the walls of the stadium, and one shot captured Inter’s goalkeeper Onana looking emotional about the moment.

That look is likely to have been replicated by millions of fans watching around the world.

But it was not just the pre-match rituals that were deafening, with one commentator for BBC Sport getting the scare of his career when explosions went off inside the ground.

Ian Dennis was probably struggling to hear his own words when one massive bang could be heard by those listening to his commentary.

“My word,” he said. “I’ve just jumped out of my skin."

"I think that's the loudest bang I've ever heard," fellow commentator Pat Nevin added.

“I nearly lost my front set of teeth off my lip mic," said a shocked Dennis.

The ultras were doing everything they could to blow the roof of the stadium, and former Chelsea man Nevin described the whole thing as "incredible."

A second deafening bang then followed, with Nevin jokingly asking Dennis: “You didn’t jump out of your skin that time did you?”

Multiple reports of firecrackers being let off have since emerged, but the audio itself is incredible. You can listen to it yourselves below.

Audio: Deafening explosions inside San Siro for Milan derby

Unfortunately for the rapturous Milan support, rivals Inter stormed into a two-goal lead inside the opening 11 minutes.

Goals from Edin Dzeko and Henrikh Mkhitaryan silenced the home crowd, whose side now have a mountain to climb if they want to reach a first Champions League final since 2007.

The bad news for them is that next Tuesday’s tie will have Inter fans filling the ground and creating a hostile atmosphere for their city rivals.

Given how loud it was this week, you would imagine the second leg will be just as thunderous.