Edin Dzeko scored a wonderful volley to open the scoring for Inter against AC Milan in the Champions League semi-final first leg.

After just eight minutes, the 37-year-old striker rifled home a strike with his left foot after connecting with Hakan Calhanoglu's corner.

The goal sent Inter fans inside the San Siro into raptures, while AC Milan's supporters were left stunned.

Dzeko has become accustomed to scoring important goals over the years and he proved once again that he is still the man for the big occasion.

Check out his goal below:

VIDEO: Edin Dzeko's goal vs AC Milan

Mkhitaryan adds a second

Just moments later, Henrikh Mkhitaryan added a second goal for Inter.

The Armenian midfielder ran onto Federico Dimarco's ball from the left wing and was left a huge gap through the middle.

Mkhitaryan exploited this space in between Milan's centre-backs before sweeping the ball past Milan keeper Mike Maignan.

Inter fans could scarcely have dreamed of a better start.

VIDEO: Henrikh Mkhitaryan scores vs AC Milan

Inter denied penalty

Things almost got even better for Inter when Calhanoglu unleashed a thunderous strike, only to be denied by the post.

And Inter were also denied a penalty when Fikayo Tomori appeared to have brought down Lautaro Martinez in the box.

The referee initially pointed to the spot, but the decision was then overturned by VAR.

VIDEO: Inter denied penalty by VAR

The incident seemed to divide fans.

Some claimed that there was not enough contact for Martinez to go down, while others thought there was still sufficient contact for a spot-kick to be awarded.

Whatever the case, this could prove to be a tie-deciding moment.