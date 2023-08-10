Highlights The Milan Derby between Inter Milan and AC Milan is one of the most celebrated rivalries in football, with a shared history that has shaped the destiny of Milan's footballing giants.

While Inter Milan holds a slight edge in the head-to-head record with 89 wins compared to AC Milan's 79, both teams have had their periods of dominance and resilient performances.

The rivalry between Inter Milan and AC Milan goes beyond statistics, representing a rich tapestry of shared history, passion, and cultural significance in Milan and the world of football.

In the grand theatre of football, few duels stir emotions and narratives like the Milan Derby. From the iconic San Siro, the world has borne witness to countless electric encounters between Inter Milan and AC Milan.

Their intertwined histories have not only defined the Serie A but also established one of the sport’s most celebrated rivalries.

GIVEMESPORT delves deep into the archives, analysing their head-to-head record, to offer fans a comprehensive view of this illustrious battle. Which team truly holds the edge? Join us as we unpack decades of drama, dreams, and duels that have shaped the destiny of Milan's footballing giants.

Background

In the football universe, few encounters ignite as much passion as the Derby della Madonnina. For the uninitiated, this is none other than the globally-acclaimed Milan Derby, a head-to-head showdown between the city's two football giants: Inter Milan and AC Milan.

This iconic match is christened after Milan's beloved Madonnina, the gleaming statue of the Virgin Mary that graces the pinnacle of the Duomo.

Delving into the annals of history, Internazionale - often simply addressed as 'Inter' - was traditionally the emblem of Milan's affluent bourgeoisie. These fans, cheekily dubbed 'bauscia' (Milanese slang hinting at a bit of 'show-off'), relished in their elite status, often zooming to the San Siro on their motorcycles. Hence, another moniker for Inter emerged: 'motoretta'.

In contrast, AC Milan, encapsulated the spirit of the working class. Known as 'casciavit' or 'casciavid' – a nod to the humble screwdriver in Lombard dialect – these fans were the heartbeats of Milan's industrial core. Their journey to the San Siro? Often by the city's trams, earning them another affectionate nickname: 'tramvee' or 'tranvee'.

Fast forward to today, the lines defining class and club allegiance have blurred. Choosing between the Nerazzurri (Inter) and the Rossoneri (AC Milan) is more about personal ties and family traditions than socio-economic divides.

And while the city witnesses this epic rivalry play out in Serie A at least twice annually, the drama doesn't end there. The fever pitch of the Milan Derby has spilled over to contests in the Coppa Italia, Champions League, Supercoppa Italiana, and even in friendly skirmishes. The unique twist? Both these adversaries share the same battleground - the iconic San Siro. It's a rare spectacle in global football: a derby where home advantage is a concept both teams claim in equal measure.

First meeting

In the heart of Canton Ticino, Switzerland, 1908, the football world witnessed the dawn of a rivalry that would come to define Milanese football: Inter Milan vs. AC Milan. The backdrop? None other than the Chiasso Cup final on October 18.

With the world watching, it was the Rossoneri who drew first blood, edging past their city rivals 2-1. The early encounters between these giants were occasional at best, but that changed in the 1926-27 season. The Divisione Nazionale kicked off as Italy's maiden national league, ensuring that twice a year, every year, the city of Milan would be divided in its loyalties.

A century later, the echoes of those early duels still resonate. The stage might have changed, but the passion remains as fierce as ever. Welcome to the relentless saga of Inter vs. AC Milan, a rivalry etched in time.

Head-to-head record

A glance at the head-to-head record between Inter Milan and AC Milan in their longstanding rivalry reveals a tapestry of thrilling encounters and fluctuating dominance. With Inter clinching 89 wins compared to AC Milan's 79, the tale these numbers tell is more intricate than it first appears.

Inter's Slight Edge: The Nerazzurri’s 10-match lead over their fierce rivals highlights periods of dominance, particularly during the late 2000s and early 2010s when they bagged multiple Serie A titles and the prestigious UEFA Champions League under the likes of José Mourinho.

AC Milan’s Resilience: While the Rossoneri trail in the overall head-to-head, 79 wins is no small feat. AC Milan has had golden eras, most notably during the late 1980s to early 2000s, when they were the dominant force in Europe and Italy. Their legacy is cemented with European cups and domestic titles that align with these victories.

The Unsettling Stalemate: The 69 draws signify more than just shared points. In derbies as intense as this, draws often represent closely-fought battles where neither side is willing to give an inch. These draws underscore the fact that on any given matchday, predicting a winner in the Milan Derby is a gamble.

Matches Inter Milan wins Draws AC Milan wins Inter Milan goals AC Milan goals First championships (1898–1929, 1945–1946) 22 8 3 11 40 36 Serie A (1929–present) 178 68 56 54 251 229 Championship 200 76 59 65 291 265 Campionato Alta Italia 2 1 0 1 3 3 Coppa Italia 27 9 8 10 27 34 Supercoppa Italiana 2 1 0 1 4 2 UEFA Champions League 6 2 2 2 4 6 Official matches 237 89 69 79 329 310

Major honours

The two Milanese clubs have not only defined Serie A for decades but have also stamped their mark on European football. To understand the scale of their achievements and the nuances of their rivalry, one needs to dive deep into the troves of trophies both clubs have secured.

Domestic Dominance: With each club boasting 19 Serie A titles, the balance in domestic league achievements is incredibly even. This shared success speaks volumes about their ability to consistently challenge for and secure the Scudetto, reinforcing the Milanese dominance over Italian football throughout history.

However, a closer inspection of domestic cup competitions does paint a slightly different picture. Inter edges AC Milan in the Coppa Italia with 9 titles to Milan's 5. This indicates Inter's consistent performance in knockout football at the national level. Conversely, both teams are neck-to-neck in the Supercoppa Italiana with 7 titles each, suggesting that when it comes to one-off, high-stakes matchups, both teams are equally likely to emerge victorious.

European Glory: When we shift our focus to European competitions, AC Milan's legacy in the UEFA Champions League is truly remarkable. Their 7 European Cup/Champions League titles place them as the second most successful club in the history of this elite competition, only behind Real Madrid. This demonstrates Milan's historic pedigree and their ability to perform on the biggest of stages.

Inter, while having a humbler count of 3 Champions League titles, has thrice secured the UEFA Cup, a feat Milan hasn't matched. This highlights Inter's broader consistency in European competitions beyond just the premier tournament.

Interestingly, AC Milan's 5 UEFA Super Cups, compared to Inter's absence in this category, is an indication of Milan's repeated success in capitalising on their European victories to claim this one-off title.

Global Achievements: On the global front, both teams have sought to prove their mettle beyond the confines of the continent. While the Intercontinental Cup sees AC Milan lead with 3 titles to Inter's 2, symbolizing their historical ability to conquer the best from outside Europe, it's the FIFA Club World Cup where a clear distinction arises. AC Milan's sole title in this competition contrasts with Inter's absence, emphasising Milan's success in the more contemporary global arena.

Concluding Thoughts: Both AC Milan and Inter Milan are behemoths in the world of football. While their domestic records are strikingly parallel, indicating a perpetual tussle for supremacy in Italy, their European and international achievements tell unique stories of their respective journeys.

AC Milan's continental legacy, particularly in the Champions League, is unparalleled, signifying their historic stature. Inter, with their broader European success, including the UEFA Cup wins, paints a picture of a club that's consistently been among Europe's elite.

In the end, comparing these two giants is not just about tallying silverware. It's about understanding the eras, the legendary figures, the iconic moments, and the narratives that these trophies represent. Both clubs, with their rich histories and distinct paths, continue to contribute immensely to the beautiful tapestry of football.

Team Major domestic International Grand total Serie A Coppa Italia Supercoppa Italiana Total UEFA Champions League UEFA Cup Winners' Cup UEFA Europa League/UEFA Cup UEFA Super Cup FIFA Club World Cup/Intercontinental Cup Total Milan 19 5 7 31 7 2 0 5 4 18 49 Inter 19 9 7 35 3 0 3 0 3 9 44

After dissecting the countless clashes and unforgettable moments, one thing becomes crystal clear: the rivalry between Inter Milan and AC Milan transcends statistics, with two of the most iconic teams in world football meeting regularly.

While the head-to-head record provides a glimpse into their dominance over the decades, the true essence of this contest lies in its passion, its drama, and its cultural significance to Milan and the world.

The Milan Derby isn't just about points or bragging rights; it's a rich tapestry of shared history and divergent futures, of heroes made and legends born. No matter where the numbers stand, the legacy of their confrontation will forever be etched in the annals of footballing greatness. Here's to many more chapters in the unfolding saga of Inter vs. AC Milan. Forza Milano!