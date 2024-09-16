Key Takeaways Liverpool are expected to bounce back against AC Milan after a shock defeat to Nottingham Forest.

The game kicks off the new Champions League structure, the first of eight league phase matches for Arne Slot's men.

Mo Salah is a standout goalscorer with a record of netting against Milan, while Alvaro Morata poses a threat with UCL form.

Liverpool begin their 2024-25 Champions League campaign away against AC Milan in yet another addition to the storied battle of elite European pedigree. After defeat to Nottingham Forest in a surprise turn of events on Saturday, the pressure is on Arne Slot for first time in his tenure since replacing Jurgen Klopp.

A trip to San Siro arrives as a tricky start against fellow European giants, yet it's not the only challenge for the Reds, as Real Madrid and German champions Bayer Leverkusen are due to visit Anfield in the revamped structure of Europe’s elite club competition. Games against Bologna, RB Leipzig, Girona, Lille and PSV are perhaps more favourable, yet Liverpool and Slot will be keen to get things off to a positive start at the Giuseppe Meazza this week.

AC Milan vs. Liverpool: Match Information When September 17th, 2024 Where San Siro Time 20:00 BST Location Milan, Italy TV Amazon Prime

Related 4 Things Arne Slot Got Wrong in Liverpool 0-1 Nottingham Forest Arne Slot fell to his first defeat as Liverpool boss against Nottingham Forest on Saturday, and he didn't do himself any favours with some decisions.

Outcome

Liverpool expected to bounce back after Forest defeat

Liverpool's last outing saw Arne Slot's first defeat as manager, as Nottingham Forest stunned Anfield thanks to Callum Hudson-Odoi's stunning strike, thus ending a 100 per cent start. However, after the dust has settled on that somewhat embarrassing defeat, the Reds are backed by Bet365 to prevail at San Siro.

Liverpool make the trip to Lombardy with four wins under their belt from their last five away games against Italian clubs in European competition. However, they'll be hoping to improve on their last visit, as they were dumped out of the Europa League by Atalanta in last year's quarter-final stage.

Milan have a new boss of their own, and it's been fair to suggest that despite a recent big 4-0 win against Venezia, Paulo Fonseca has struggled during the early stages of his tenure at the Milanese club. With a determined Liverpool licking their wounds, a reaction is expected to be handed out by Slot and Co. - as the Rossoneri are steadily fighting to get back to their best. The win against Venezia was Fonseca's first this season, at the fourth time of asking.

That said, they do have competition pedigree on their side. Milan are unbeaten in their last four games against English sides in the Champions League (W2 D2), with each of those coming across the previous two seasons (against Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United). The Rossoneri are going for a new record, as they’ve never previously managed to avoid defeat in five consecutive games against English opponents in the European Cup/UEFA Champions League.

AC Milan vs Liverpool: Match Odds AC Milan Win 14/5 Draw 14/5 Liverpool Win 10/11

Related Arne Slot Must Drop 'Wasteful' £120k p/w Liverpool Man After Forest Horror Show Dominik Szoboszlai was branded 'wasteful' against Nottingham Forest, and Arne Slot must now show the nerve to drop one of his best assets.

Over/Under

Four of these fixtures have reaped 17 goals previously

Liverpool should be the choice for this fixture, but they will have heightened defensive senses as AC Milan arrive as a club that have brought high-scoring fixtures for the Reds. These two sides have met four times before, twice in the UEFA Champions League final, with Liverpool holding the advantage with a 2-1 lead with one draw. In fact, such has been the rivalry in a scoring sense, that there have been 17 goals in just the four games.

With Liverpool travelling to Italy looking to bounce back, and Milan looking to jump-start their early season woes under Fonseca, this historic trend of goals can be expected to continue.

Goal Over/Under Over 2.5 Goals 8/13 Under 2.5 Goals 13/10

Related Why Pep Guardiola 'Watches' Liverpool More Now Than When Under Jurgen Klopp Guardiola has a new rival in Arne Slot and he is having to learn all about his tactics

Goalscorers

Salah stands out as Liverpool look for reaction

Mohamed Salah has scored in his two previous appearances against AC Milan, and thus finds himself as one of the leading names expected to notch in Tuesday's fixture. In fact, Salah has scored 41 goals for Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League; the most ever by a player for an English club in the competition.

Summer signing Alvaro Morata's wait for a first start for the Rossoneri may go on as Tammy Abraham was among the goals in the 4-0 win over Venezia at the weekend. Yet, his pedigree in the Champions League is a worthy talking point and his goal for Atletico Madrid in their pre-Covid victory at Anfield will still be fresh in Mersey minds.

Not only does Morata have fond memories of this competition playing against Liverpool, he'll easily recall fine form from last season's UCL campaign. Morata was the joint-top scorer in the Champions League group stage last season, netting five goals in six appearances.

Goalscorers Players First Scorer Anytime Scorer Mohamed Salah 9/2 7/5 Darwin Nunez 5/1 8/5 Diogo Jota 11/2 7/4 Luis Diaz 13/2 21/10 Alvaro Morata 7/1 9/4 Cody Gakpo 7/1 9/4

Related 'The Miracle of Istanbul': When Liverpool Pulled Off the Greatest Champions League Comeback Liverpool's Champions League final victory against AC Milan in 2005 remains one of the best football matches ever.

Prediction

Liverpool to edge it in Milan

Although the two-week international break looked to have worked well for AC Milan, Liverpool should respond to their defeat to Nottingham Forest with a win at San Siro.

The Rossoneri often cause teams trouble in the Champions League, so a route to victory isn't expected to be totally routine. However, with a reaction needed, the Reds should have enough in the tank to win this tournament opener.

GMS Prediction: AC Milan 1-2 Liverpool

Related Merson Loses it After 'Phenomenal' Moment in Forest v Liverpool Paul Merson was left absolutely stunned after Callum Hudson-Odoi's winning goal as Nottingham Forest handed Liverpool their first defeat,

All odds courtesy of Bet365, accurate as of 16/09/24