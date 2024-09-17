Italy's AC Milan host English side Liverpool in one of the most compelling matches of the new-look 2024-25 UEFA Champions League opening stage. It's a matchup of football royalty, with the Italian side winning seven titles and the Reds claiming six, ranking as the second- and third-most trophies by a club in the tournament's history.

The two European titans are coming off very different results in domestic action on Saturday. While AC Milan pummeled promoted side Venezia 4-0 at home, Liverpool were shocked 1-0 at home by Nottingham Forest to ruin what had been a perfect start in the Premier League under new manager Arne Slot, who celebrates his 46th birthday on Tuesday.

AC Milan are also operating under a new manager in Paulo Fonseca, but they've come under pressure from their supporters after a sputtering start. The win against Venezia was their first in four matches, as the club sits in mid-table in the Italian Serie A. What will preoccupy Milan fans are the six goals conceded in the three matches before the recent clean sheet. By comparison, Liverpool are fourth in the Premier League table, three points off the top thanks to three wins in four matches with just one goal allowed.

The lineup projections and available players for each side are outlined below, and this article will be updated with confirmed lineups when they are announced.

Related Alisson Hits Out at New Champions League Format The Brazilian is not a fan of the changes that have been made to the competition.

AC Milan Lineup vs Liverpool

Credit: REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo

During the recent international break, Milan was hit hard by a serious calf injury to Algerian midfielder Ismael Bennacer, who had to undergo surgery and will be out until the end of the year. Youssouf Fofana is his permanent replacement in the starting lineup. And according to Italian reports, it remains to be seen whether Ruben Loftus-Cheek or Tijjani Reijnders sits deep with Fofana, with the other playing in a more advanced role.

After missing the Venezia match with a knock, right back Davide Calabria is expected to regain his starting spot in defense with Emerson Royal among the substitutes. Center back Fikayo Tomori is also expected to return after getting a breather against Venezia.

Alvaro Morata (photo above), who accompanied his manager in the pre-match press conference, is expected to start at center forward with Tammy Abraham serving as his backup on the bench. Serbian international forward Luka Jovic was not included in the club's Champions League list and his future at AC Milan is unclear despite renewing his contract for an extra year in the summer.

AC Milan Lineup Projection (4-2-3-1, left to right): Mike Maignan (GK) — Davide Calabria, Fikayo Tomori, Strahinja Pavlovic, Theo Hernandez — Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Youssouf Fofana — Christian Pulsic, Tijjani Reinjders, Rafael Leao — Alvaro Morata

Mike Maignan (GK) — Davide Calabria, Fikayo Tomori, Strahinja Pavlovic, Theo Hernandez — Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Youssouf Fofana — Christian Pulsic, Tijjani Reinjders, Rafael Leao — Alvaro Morata AC Milan Subs Projection (11): Lorenzo Torriani (GK), Lapo Nava (GK), Filippo Terracciano, Davide Bartesaghi, Emerson Royal, Matteo Gabbia, Kevin Zeroli, Yunus Musah, Samuel Chukwueze, Tammy Abraham, Noah Okafor

Lorenzo Torriani (GK), Lapo Nava (GK), Filippo Terracciano, Davide Bartesaghi, Emerson Royal, Matteo Gabbia, Kevin Zeroli, Yunus Musah, Samuel Chukwueze, Tammy Abraham, Noah Okafor Injured (4): Marco Sportiello (hand), Malick Thiaw (ankle), Ismael Bennacer (right calf), Alessandro Florenzi (right ACL)

Liverpool Lineup vs Milan

Will Slot go with his trusted starting XI against the Rossoneri?

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has virtually rolled out the same lineup in all four Premier League matches thus far, except for 45 minutes of Jarell Quansah at right center back in the season opener at Ipswich Town. At some point, the manager will need to rotate players with Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez, who were regulars under former coach Jurgen Klopp, likely itching to get a crack from the opening whistle.

The Dutch manager named 23 players for the trip to Milan, with 26-year-old Italy international Federico Chiesa in the squad, possibly ready to make his Liverpool debut off the bench. Harvey Elliott is absent and will be out until late October after fracturing his foot with England's Under-21 team.

Liverpool Lineup Projection (4-2-3-1, left to right): Alisson (GK) — Andrew Robertson, Virgil Van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Trent Alexander-Arnold — Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch — Luis Diaz, Dominik Szboboszlai, Mohamed Salah — Diogo Jota

Alisson (GK) — Andrew Robertson, Virgil Van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Trent Alexander-Arnold — Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch — Luis Diaz, Dominik Szboboszlai, Mohamed Salah — Diogo Jota Liverpool Subs Projection (12): Caoimhin Kelleher (GK), Vitezslav Jaros (GK), Jarell Quansah, Konstantinos Tsimikas, Conor Bradley, Joe Gomez, Wataru Endo, Curtis Jones, Federico Chiesa, Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez

Caoimhin Kelleher (GK), Vitezslav Jaros (GK), Jarell Quansah, Konstantinos Tsimikas, Conor Bradley, Joe Gomez, Wataru Endo, Curtis Jones, Federico Chiesa, Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez Injured (1): Harvey Elliott (foot fracture)

UEFA Champions League Schedule 2024-25

Remaining matches for AC Milan and Liverpool in the league phase

In the new format for the UEFA Champions League, each club will play eight matches in the opening phase, up from the six matches played in past seasons. Also, clubs now play eight different opponents instead of facing the same teams both home and away, as had been the case for many years.

In the case of AC Milan and Liverpool, they happen to have three common opponents: Bayer Leverkusen (Germany), Real Madrid (Spain) and Girona (Spain).

German Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen are AC Milan's next match in the competition in a brutally difficult start for the Rossoneri, with defending Belgian champions Club Brugge and Spanish La Liga champions Real Madrid to follow.

AC Milan Champions League Schedule Matchday Date Opponent Home/Away MD1 Tue, Sept. 17 vs. Liverpool H MD2 Tue, Oct. 1 at Bayer Leverkusen A MD3 Tue, Oct. 22 vs. Club Brugge H MD4 Tue, Nov. 5 at Real Madrid A MD5 Tue, Nov. 26 at Slovan Bratislava A MD6 Wed, Dec. 11 vs. Crvena Zvezda H MD7 Wed, Jan. 22 vs. Girona H MD8 Wed, Jan. 29 at Dinamo Zagreb A

Liverpool will get to face another Italian team in their next match when they host Bologna at Anfield, before getting a double dose of German clubs (RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen), followed by a pair of Spanish clubs (Real Madrid and Girona) in a peculiar schedule.

Liverpool Champions League Schedule Matchday Date Opponent Home/Away MD1 Tue, Sept. 17 at AC Milan A MD2 Wed, Oct. 2 vs. Bologna H MD3 Wed, Oct. 23 at RB Leipzig A MD4 Tue, Nov. 5 vs. Bayer Leverkusen H MD5 Wed, Nov. 27 vs. Real Madrid H MD6 Tue, Dec. 10 at Girona A MD7 Tue, Jan. 21 vs. Lille H MD8 Wed, Jan. 29 at PSV Eindhoven A

AC Milan vs Liverpool History

The all-time series includes two UCL title matchups

REUTERS/Jerry Lampen

This showdown brings back special memories for both fan bases, with the teams facing off in two Champions League finals in 2005 and 2007. Liverpool claimed a dramatic comeback victory in 2005 after going down 3-0, only to prevail on penalties. AC Milan got their revenge two years later with a Filippo Inzaghi brace in the 2007 final in Athens.

The two clubs were also paired together in the 2021-22 Champions League group stage, where Liverpool won both head-to-head matches on their way to finishing top of the group. Liverpool, who would go on to reach the tournament final, came from behind to win 3-2 at Anfield, and then Mohamed Salah tallied in Liverpool's 2-1 win in Milan.