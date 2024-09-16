Key Takeaways Federico Chiesa is pushing for a debut back in his homeland as Liverpool face AC Milan.

Former Chelsea trio Tammy Abraham, Christian Pulisic and Ruben Loftus-Cheek could all start.

Liverpool looking to bounce back from shock defeat at home to Nottingham Forest.

Liverpool begin their latest Champions League campaign away against AC Milan in yet another chapter of a storied European rivalry. While this opening fixture sees the two continental giants boast a staggering 13 elite European crowns between them, it also sees pressure on two new managers.

Arne Slot's Reds are looking to bounce back after their 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest in what was a surprise turn of events at Anfield that ended their 100% start to the Premier League term. Paulo Fonseca's Milan are hoping to continue their early season reboot, as the Portuguese manager achieved his first win of the season at the fourth time of asking with a 4-0 thrashing of Venezia.

A trip to San Siro arrives as a tricky start for Liverpool, yet with Real Madrid and German champions Bayer Leverkusen due to visit Merseyside in this season's reworked structure - the competition's intensity seems simply unrelenting.

AC Milan Team News

Rossoneri have mounting injury list

For Paulo Fonseca's Milan, Ismael Bennacer (ankle), Alessandro Florenzi (ACL) and Marco Sportiello (ligament injury) are all unavailable for their Champions League opener, although the latter would have never looked likely to displace Mike Maignan between the sticks.

German defender Malick Thiaw is nursing an ankle sprain and looks to be out until the end of the month. Davide Calabria is touch-and-go after missing the Venezia thumping with a knock. Unless any last-minute knocks force his hand, Fonseca will surely stick with the same winning formula from the weekend, as Abraham keeps new signing Alvaro Morata at bay to join fellow former Chelsea men Christian Pulisic and Ruben Loftus-Cheek in the XI.

AC Milan's Predicted XI

Hosts hoping to stick to the winning formula

AC Milan's predicted XI: Maignan; Hernandez, Pavlovic, Gabbia, Emerson Royal; Fofana, Reijnders; Leao, Loftus-Cheek, Pulisic; Abraham

Considering the injuries that they have, and the manner of which they defeated Venezia 4-0 in Serie A at the weekend, Paulo Fonseca is expected to make no changes to his starting XI. The form of Tammy Abraham, who was among the goalscorers on Saturday, looks to keep recent signing Alvaro Morata out of the starting lineup.

However, having the experienced Spaniard, who was the joint-top scorer in the Champions League group stage last season, could prove to be more than useful off the bench. He netted five goals in six appearances back then, and also has fine pedigree against Liverpool - his 2020 goal for Atletico Madrid the most memorable.

Liverpool Team News

Chiesa appearance is 50/50

Despite having a handful of training sessions under his belt since his arrival, Liverpool newboy Federico Chiesa did not make the squad for the Reds' defeat against Nottingham Forest, as Slot has been especially careful to monitor his fitness levels.

A debut for the Italian attacker in his homeland has not been ruled out after he was announced as part of the squad travelling to Milan. Harvey Elliott is definitely out after a fracture to his foot.

Neither Cody Gakpo nor Darwin Nunez made an impact off the bench on Saturday, but with a little over 72 hours in between matches, Slot will consider introducing the attacking duo at some point to freshen up his side.

Liverpool's Predicted XI

Reds to remain unchanged from Forest shock

Liverpool's Predicted XI: Alisson; Robertson, Van Dijk, Konate, Alexander-Arnold; Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Szoboszlai, Diaz, Salah; Jota.

Similarly to their Italian counterparts, Liverpool don't look to make changes from the side that were defeated by Nottingham Forest.

As said prior, the main topic of uncertainty for Arne Slot, is just how to best incorporate Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo effectively. The only other change that could come, may be Wataru Endo entering the midfield sitting duo, but aside from that Slot should keep the same side.