Serie A is back this weekend with a tantalizing matchup between two teams jostling for European qualification spots.

AC Milan will host Udinese Calcio 1896 on Saturday at San Siro in a battle between fifth and sixth place in Italy's first division.

Milan are looking to get back to winning ways after suffering a 2-1 defeat to AC Fiorentina before the international break. The Rossoneri are currently on a two-game losing streak in all competitions, after dropping their latest UEFA Champions League contest to German champions Bayer Leverkusen by a score of 1-0.

Paulo Fonseca's squad now has two losses in the continental tournament, and could risk missing out on the knockout stages if they continue to drop points.

Despite the poor run of form, few players in Europe are playing better than United States Soccer captain Christian Pulisic right now. The 26-year-old winger has scored in four consecutive Serie A games for Milan, and has six goals and two assists in nine appearances in all competitions so far this season.

Pulisic will attempt to become only the sixth Milan player to ever score in five-straight Serie A games, joining a list featuring Olivier Giroud , Zlatan Ibrahimovic , Pippo Inzaghi, Andriy Shevchenko and George Weah.

After playing against Panama last week, new USMNT head coach Mauricio Pochettino allowed his star man to return to Milan early in order to lessen Pulisic's workload during a busy stretch in the schedule. The Borussia Dortmund academy product should be well-rested to make an impact once again on Saturday.

Milan currently sits in sixth place in Serie A on 11 points, with three wins, two draws and two losses this season. Their 15 goals scored is the second-highest mark in the league so far.

Udinese bounced back from a 3-2 loss to Inter Milan with a 1-0 win over Lecce before the international break, lifting them above Milan in the table. I Friulani have started the new season on a strong note after finishing 15th in Serie A last year.

They occupy fifth place in the standings with 13 points, two points ahead of Milan.

Udinese Lineup vs AC Milan

REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo

Udinese have one of the most potent attacking duos so far in Serie A this season, as Florian Thauvin and Lorenzo Lucca have led the way for the northern Italian club with three goals each.

Sandi Lovric, after recovering from a knock, will return to the midfield alongside Martin Payero, while well-traveled forward Alexis Sanchez will once again miss out as he continues to deal with a calf injury.

Udinese predicted starting lineup (3-5-2): Maduka Okoye (GK) – Christian Kabasele, Jaka Bijol, Lautaro Giannetti – Kingsley Ehizibue, Sandi Lovric, Jesper Karlstrom, Jurgen Ekkelenkamp, Jordan Zemura – Florian Thauvin, Lorenzo Lucca.

AC Milan Lineup vs Udinese

Milan will be without their captain on Saturday, as Theo Hernández will miss the fixture through suspension, having accumulated five yellow cards this season. This opens the door for 21-year-old Filippo Terracciano, who is likely to make his second-ever appearance for Milan this weekend.

The Rossoneri are still missing a number of important players due to injury; Marco Sportiello (hand), Ismael Bennacer (ankle), Alessandro Florenzi (ACL) and Davide Calabria (calf) are not available for selection. Midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek should be back in action on Saturday after missing time with a flexor issue.

Pulisic is almost guaranteed to start in attack as he seeks a goal in a fifth consecutive game, while Alvaro Morata and Tammy Abraham will share central attacking duties.

AC Milan predicted starting lineup (4-2-3-1): Mike Maignan (GK) – Emerson, Matteo Gabbia, Fikayo Tomori, Filippo Terracciano – Youssouf Fofana, Tijjani Reijnders – Christian Pulisic, Álvaro Morata, Rafael Leao – Tammy Abraham.