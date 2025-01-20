Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim could oversee the departure of his two first-choice strikers in the January transfer window, according to reports - with Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee thought to be on AC Milan's radar, after the Italian giants admitted defeat in their bid to sign Red Devils hero Marcus Rashford.

Rashford hasn't featured under Amorim since mid-December, having been frozen out by the Portuguese tactician for their derby day win over Manchester City - and whilst his exit hasn't been finalised yet, there are plenty of clubs interested in securing his services. However, with Milan unable to agree terms with the Englishman, it has opened the door for new targets for Sergio Conceicao's men, who could opt for his teammates instead.

Report: Milan Turn Attention to Man Utd's Hojlund and Zirkzee

AC Milan have been courting three of United's attacking stars

The report from ESPN states that Milan chiefs have admitted defeat in their quest to sign Rashford on loan, and that could see them turn to his United teammates in Zirkzee and Hojlund, against the odds.

Milan had reportedly set Rashford a deadline of Monday to 'commit' to a loan move to the San Siro after talks with the player's representatives and United themselves, but ESPN sources state that Milan have accepted the fact that the 27-year-old star is waiting for other options. And, after making it clear that he would prefer a loan move to Barcelona if the Blaugrana can reduce their wage bill, it's seen Milan switch their attentions elsewhere.

Joshua Zirkzee's Premier League statistics - Man Utd squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Goals 3 =4th Assists 1 =3rd Key Passes Per Game 0.5 =10th Shots Per Game 0.9 6th Dribbles Per Game 0.3 =12th Match rating 6.41 17th

Rashford has declined a move to Lombardy, where he would have joined up with Kyle Walker, who is set to leave Manchester City after falling out of favour with Pep Guardiola. However, after missing out on Rashford, Milan are still in the market for a forward - and that could see them explore the possibility of signing either £36million summer signing Zirkzee, £73million starlet Hojlund, or Chelsea fringe star Joao Felix.

Sources have stated that Felix is now their favoured option after missing out on Rashford, but they are also interested in Zirkzee and Hojlund, with United being ready to conduct deals this month as they seek quality for Amorim. That could see one of the duo leave, though United would need to sign another forward in the event of their departures - even if Rashford leaves on a separate deal.

Hojlund and Zirkzee Could Benefit From a Fresh Start

The pair haven't hit the ground running this season

The duo have both impressed in Serie A before at Bologna and Atalanta respectively, but they have struggled for consistency in the Premier League with Hojlund having scored just two goals in 17 games for the Red Devils this term, alongside Zirkzee's paltry three strikes.

For a club of United's stature, that simply is not good enough. Another loss in the Premier League on Sunday saw Brighton dismantle them 3-1 at Old Trafford, and the Red Devils now sit 11 points from any form of European football via league qualification, with the FA Cup and Europa League being their only realistic chances of securing a place on the continent next season if they can win either trophy.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund have a combined 27 goals in 98 games for United.

With just seven wins from 22 games in the top-flight, firepower is needed and the best form of action may be letting Hojlund or Zirkzee depart to bring in another talisman.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 20-01-25.

Related David Ornstein: Man Utd 'In Talks' to Sign 'Absolutely Incredible' Star Manchester United are holding talks for the youngster who could help Ruben Amorim further implement his 3-4-3 system.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.