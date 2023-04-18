We might not see a better assist in 2023 than that of AC Milan's Rafael Leao versus Napoli.

The Portuguese flyer has tortured Luciano Spalletti's team on multiple occasions already this season, although he saved the very best for Tuesday evening.

Late in the first half inside the iconic Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, Leao turned into prime Lionel Messi to assist Olivier Giroud - and put Milan 1-0 ahead (2-0 ahead on aggregate) in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final tie.

Veteran striker Giroud had previously missed a penalty and a glorious close-range chance, but was never going to fail to score at the third time of asking - and it was all thanks to his lightning-quick colleague.

Leao's mazy run from deep inside his own half was a thing of beauty (to say the very least), with Tanguy Ndombele looking as if he was running through treacle while trying to catch up to the Milan star.

Check out the quite outrageous assist by one of the best young footballers in the world...

Video: Leao's insane assist vs Napoli

Oh. My. Word.

One of the all-time great Champions League assists from Leao.

As you're probably already aware, the boy is a serious, serious talent - a talent the Premier League elite will be keeping tabs on for sure.

Leao's brilliance books Milan's place in the semi-finals

Milan were able to hold onto their lead and secure a spot in this season's Champions League semi-finals - where they play either local rivals Inter or Benfica.

Napoli did get on the scoresheet in second half stoppage-time through Victor Osimhen, but the goal sadly came too late in the day for the hosts, who lost 2-1 on aggregate.

Had Kvicha Kvaratshkelia scored his penalty in the 82nd minute, things could have been very, very different for the Serie A leaders.