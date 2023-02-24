Here we have all codes, tips, achievements and everything else you need to know for Ace Fishing: Wild Catch.

Ace Fishing is a mobile phone fishing game created by developers Com2uS.

Known as Ace Fishing: Paradise Blue (on Android) and Ace Fishing: Wild Catch (on iOS), the great little game is the perfect way to satisfy your fishing addiction, without the unnecessary hassle of buying the gear, tracking down to a miserable, windy pond and catching nothing whatsoever!

In all honesty, we believe this is one of the best fishing simulators out there and if you're a mega fishing fan, you should definitely invest some of your time into it.

However, if you want an easy in-game boost - we have some codes and tips that can set you along your way, along with the achievements you can obtain later down the 'line' (pun intended).

Ace Fishing: Wild Catch Codes (March 2022)

Unfortunately at this moment in time, there are no codes for Ace Fishing: Wild Catch. However, we will be regularly updating this page if any become available, so keep checking back regularly.

Previous Codes:

GONEFISHING

Ace Fishing: Wild Catch Tips

There are a few useful tips that can set you on your way to becoming the ultimate fishing master. Here they are listed below.

Gold Coins

Tip 1 - Reeling is rather simple, as you just hold back the reel button to make your line back into the watercraft. You need to keep balance with the strength of the line, as it can break if it remains too far in the red in the meter above.

Tip 2 - Attempt to thoroughly utilize in between green (safe) and red (borderline) as commonly as you can, so you make progress drawing in your fish.

Tip 3 - If a fish begins to get too out of reach, drag your finger to the right or the left, relying on the direction suggested to make the catch back into radius.

Tip 4 - Competitive fishing belongs to this video game, and all you have to do is examine the leaderboards and attempt to beat individuals by capturing fish for greater benefits.

Tip 5 - Be sure to see the store and update your fishing pole and bait when you have sufficient gold coins. The much better your equipment, the much better opportunity you'll have snagging the larger fish.

How to Get Easy Experience and Cash

Fish with a standard attraction in the highest unlocked stage to obtain coins and experience points rapidly without the danger of your much better items. Save your leading lures for Competitions and bosses.

Sourced from Chapter Cheats.

Ace Fishing: Wild Catch Achievements

Use Power Skill 100 Times - Use Power Skill 100 Times

Use Power Skill 500 Times - Use Power Skill 500 Times

Use Yanking Skill 1 Time - Use Yanking Skill 1 Time

Use Yanking Skill 1,000 Times - Use Yanking Skill 1,000 Times

Use Yanking Skill 10 Times - Use Yanking Skill 10 Times

Use Yanking Skill 100 Times - Use Yanking Skill 100 Times

Use Yanking Skill 500 Times - Use Yanking Skill 500 Times

1,000 Fifteen Consecutive Spins - 1,000 Fifteen Consecutive Spins

10 Nine Consecutive Spins - 10 Nine Consecutive Spins

100 Fifteen Consecutive Spins - 100 Fifteen Consecutive Spins

100 Nine Consecutive Spins - 100 Nine Consecutive Spins

500 Fifteen Consecutive Spins - 500 Fifteen Consecutive Spins

Catch 1,000 Fish - Catch 1,000 Fish

Catch 10 Fish - Catch 10 Fish

Catch 10,000 Fish - Catch 10,000 Fish

Catch 100 Fish - Catch 100 Fish

Catch 5,000 Fish - Catch 5,000 Fish

Catch 500 Fish - Catch 500 Fish

Catch a 4-Star or higher Fish 1,000 Times - Catch a 4-Star or higher Fish 1,000 Times

Catch a 4-Star or higher Fish 10 Times - Catch a 4-Star or higher Fish 10 Times

Catch a 4-Star or higher Fish 100 Times - Catch a 4-Star or higher Fish 100 Times

Catch a 4-Star or higher Fish 200 Times - Catch a 4-Star or higher Fish 200 Times

Catch a 4-Star or higher Fish 5,000 Times - Catch a 4-Star or higher Fish 5,000 Times

Catch a 4-Star or higher Fish 500 Times - Catch a 4-Star or higher Fish 500 Times

Earn 1,000,000 Gold - Earn 1,000,000 Gold

Earn 10,000 Gold - Earn 10,000 Gold

Earn 100,000 Gold - Earn 100,000 Gold

Earn 500,000 Gold - Earn 500,000 Gold

Equip an Item of High-end Grade or Higher - Equip an Item of High-end Grade or Higher

Equip an Item of Legendary Grade - Equip an Item of Legendary Grade

Equip an Item of Unique Grade or Higher - Equip an Item of Unique Grade or Higher

Place a Fish in the Fish Tank 1,000 Times - Place a Fish in the Fish Tank 1,000 Times

Place a Fish in the Fish Tank 10 Times - Place a Fish in the Fish Tank 10 Times

Place a Fish in the Fish Tank 100 Times - Place a Fish in the Fish Tank 100 Times

Place a Fish in the Fish Tank 50 Times - Place a Fish in the Fish Tank 50 Times

Place a Fish in the Fish Tank 500 Times - Place a Fish in the Fish Tank 500 Times

Place the Amazon Delta Boss in the Fish Tank - Place the Amazon Delta Boss in the Fish Tank

Place the Amazon River Boss in the Fish Tank - Place the Amazon River Boss in the Fish Tank

Place the Big Island Boss in the Fish Tank - Place the Big Island Boss in the Fish Tank

Place the Challenger Deep Boss in the Fish Tank - Place the Challenger Deep Boss in the Fish Tank

Place the Crystal Bay Boss in the Fish Tank - Place the Crystal Bay Boss in the Fish Tank

Place the Hanauma Bay Boss in the Fish Tank - Place the Hanauma Bay Boss in the Fish Tank

Place the Lahaina Beach Boss in the Fish Tank - Place the Lahaina Beach Boss in the Fish Tank

Place the Lower Lake Boss in the Fish Tank - Place the Lower Lake Boss in the Fish Tank

Place the Pacific Ocean Boss in the Fish Tank - Place the Pacific Ocean Boss in the Fish Tank

Place the Philippine Sea Boss in the Fish Tank - Place the Philippine Sea Boss in the Fish Tank

Place the Rio Negro Boss in the Fish Tank - Place the Rio Negro Boss in the Fish Tank

Place the Waikiki Beach Boss in the Fish Tank - Place the Waikiki Beach Boss in the Fish Tank

Reach Lv. 10 - You've reached Lv. 10. You've become a true fisherman!

Reach Lv. 20 - You've reached Lv. 20. Fishing is an activity of manner and respect. It's obvious that you're a true gentleman who also loves the nature.

Reach Lv. 30 - You've reached Lv. 30. Oh, gee! Dreaming about fishing? Looks like you've got the Fishing Fever…

Reach Lv. 40 - You've reached Lv. 40. Someone call a doctor! You're obsessed with the world of fishing.

Reach Lv. 50 - You've reached Lv. 50. Fishing is your life. How about trying out for a professional fisherman?

Reach Lv. 60 - You've reached Lv. 60. You've reached the top! We declare you as the fishing champion.

Reach Lv. 70 - You've reached Lv. 70. There's nothing to teach you about fishing. Please share your knowledge with all of us.

Reach Lv. 80 - You've reached Lv. 80. You're the Fishing Master, the best fisherman in the world!

Use Power Skill 1 Time - Use Power Skill 1 Time

Use Power Skill 1,000 Times - Use Power Skill 1,000 Times

Use Power Skill 10 Times - Use Power Skill 10 Times

Sourced from Chapter Cheats.

Keep it tuned to GMS for all the latest gaming news!