Highlights Achraf Hakimi scored an incredible free-kick in the Bronze medal match against Egypt at the Olympics.

The defender's effort was Morocco's sixth goal of the game.

The Atlas Lions dominated Egypt in the third-place play-off.

Paris Saint-Germain star Achraf Hakimi scored what is one of the goals of the entire Olympic Games as the defender added the icing on top of the cake with an incredible free-kick in the Bronze medal match against Egypt. The African side, who made it to the final four at the 2022 World Cup, were hoping to go one step better in this third-placed play-off after they were narrowly defeated by Spain in the semi-final.

After a dominant display saw them already leading by a 5-0 scoreline, the Atlas Lions were awarded a free-kick from a substantial distance. This didn't stop the 25-year-old from having a go though, and what a go it was.

Hakimi Scores Thunderbolt as Morocco Claim Bronze

The strike came at the end of a comprehensive victory

Credit: Andrew P. Scott-USA TODAY Sports

Stepping up from more than 30 yards out, the former Real Madrid and Inter Milan star thumped the ball into the back of the net to add his side's sixth of the game. While the muted celebration may have been to show respect to his well-beaten opposition, the smile across the defender's face told the entire story of how special the effort was.

In the end, the goal mattered very little to the outcome of the game, as Hakimi's side were already well in the clear by the team when he found the back of the net in the 86th minute. Morocco had taken the lead in the 23rd minute thanks to Abdessamad Ezzalzouli, who then turned provider just three minutes later as Soufiane Rahimi doubled the advantage.

The second half is where Tarik Sektioui's men really pulled away though, as Bilal El Khannouss and Akram Nakach added to Rahimi's second to make it five before Hakimi's stunner. The victory means that the footballers walk away with just their country's second medal at the Paris Olympics, having already secured the gold in the men's 3000m steeplechase.

Related Paris 2024 Olympics Medals Tracker Stay up to date with the leading nations in the medal table at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Morocco's 6-0 win over Egypt is the biggest margin of victory in Olympic football history.

Spain Meet France in the Gold Medal Finale

Thierry Henry will aim to lead the hosts to glory

With the question of who will walk away with the bronze medal now answered, attention will turn to the gold medal match on Friday between hosts France and Spain. La Roja will be looking to make it an international double this summer after winning the European Championship but will face a motivated French side led by Thierry Henry.

Les Bleus overcame Egypt 3-1 in the semi-final, but before that, they had found themselves in some controversy following a 1-0 victory in the quarters over Argentina. The affair between the two World Cup finalists sparked a brawl come the full-time whistle, with the France players being accused of over-celebrating their victory.