Highlights Morocco crashed out of AFCON after a 2-0 defeat to South Africa, failing to advance past the round of 16.

Achraf Hakimi missed a crucial penalty that could have equalised for Morocco.

Despite having a talented team, Morocco failed to find a way back into the game and suffered elimination.

Morocco have crashed out of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) at the round of 16 stage with a 2-0 defeat at the hands of South Africa. Paris Saint-Germain defender Achraf Hakimi was handed a golden opportunity to equalise for his side with the scoreline at 1-0, but the defender thundered a penalty onto the crossbar.

Evidence Makgopa gave his side the lead in the second half of proceedings, as South Africa shocked many in going ahead. Morocco reached the semi-finals of the previous AFCON tournament, but failed to get past the first knockout round on this occasion as they failed to find a way back into the contest despite being awarded a penalty inside the final 10 minutes of the encounter.

Hakimi is the star of a very talented Moroccan side, and the right-back was handed the responsibility to step up and look to bring his side back into the game, but things didn't go to plan for the PSG player.

3:40 Related Full list of Premier League players competing at AFCON 2023 The full list of Premier League players who will miss matches due to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations

Achraf Hakimi misses golden opportunity

Sofyan Amrabat was shown a red card in the dying moments

After the spot kick was awarded after a VAR review, it was all on the shoulder of Hakimi, who has shown an ability to find the net from 12 yards in the past. He even scored in a penalty shootout victory over Spain in the 2022 World Cup knockout rounds before pulling out an iconic celebration in Qatar.

However, on this occasion, the pressure got to the defender and he smashed the ball down the middle of the goal, but unfortunately, just too high as it crashed off the crossbar and went over. The goalkeeper would have had no chance had the effort been on target as he dived to his right-hand side and the shot had so much power behind it.

Midfielder Teboho Mokoena sealed the win for South Africa as he doubled the advantage in the 95th minute after Sofyan Amrabat of Manchester United was shown a red card to compound Morocco's misery.

South Africa progress to the quarter-finals

Cape Verde await in the next round

With South Africa's 2-0 success, Bafana Bafana will meet Cape Verde in the last eight of the tournament. Cape Verde won their round of 16 clash against Mauritania 1-0 to progress to the next round.

Elsewhere, Ivory Coast knocked out one of the favourites to win the entire competition, Senegal, in a penalty shootout success to set up a tie with Mali in the quarter-finals. Guinea will face DR Congo, while Nigeria and Angola will battle for a place in the final four.

Morocco were one of the sides expected to compete in the latter stages of the competition, but alas, Hakimi's missed penalty means they will head home in disappointment. Nigeria are likely to be best placed to lift the trophy at the end of the campaign, but there have been many shocks already along the way.