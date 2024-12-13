Undisputed is boxing’s latest game and brings a sense of realism to players that they might not have experienced before. They can now choose from over 70 licenced boxers coming from different weight categories and eras. The game wants to be an authentic experience for the players.

A notable name on the roster of players is Jake Paul, who is still relatively new to the boxing circuit. Just like with any sports game where you can pick who to play, each boxer is assigned their own rating to help players choose. This comes along with the question: Where does Jake Paul rank among active boxers?

Boxers Higher Rated Than Jake Paul

So far, there are only eight

Paul comes in with a rating of 84, placing him below just EIGHT active male boxers as things stand. It’s no surprise that boxers such as Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk are leading the pack with a high rating of 91. It’s a significant gap compared to Paul. A little closer to him is Josh Taylor, with a rating of 86, and then Deontay Wilder, with a score of 87.

Here’s a list of active boxers with a higher rating than Paul in Undisputed:

Active male boxers better than Jake Paul on Undisputed Boxer Rating Tyson Fury 91 Oleksandr Usyk 91 Terence Crawford 91 Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez 90 Vasyl Lomachenko 90 Dmitry Bivol 89 Deontay Wilder 87 Josh Taylor 86

Not All Pro Boxers Are on Undisputed

Some huge names aren't on the game, but might be added in the future

It must be noted, there are some fighters that aren’t on the game right now, so it doesn’t take into consideration every single boxer in the world. The game has announced that they will be adding fighters as they go in updates and downloadable packs. So, there is a chance that Paul might find himself with more than eight boxers ahead of him when the roster is added to. That’s not to add to the fact that there are a huge number of inactive boxers on this roster, with many ranking higher than Paul.

However, with Paul still very active on the circuit and always looking for his next challenge, there’s the potential that he could see himself leapfrogging ahead of some of the names on this list.

The roster for Undisputed is incredibly diverse, with boxers both male and female being featured. Players are also able to pick boxers in their prime or in earlier or later stages of their careers. They’ll be able to play out fights they could only dream of or even recreate historical bouts. And with the promise that the roster will continue to grow, gamers will have the chance to play out exciting and entertaining bouts.

The early access launch for Undisputed was the 8th of October, with the full launch taking place on the 11th of October.