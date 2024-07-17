Highlights Top NBA coaches like Gregg Popovich have built legacies through decades of wins, titles, and Team USA successes.

Few active coaches like Doc Rivers and Rick Carlisle are nearing the elusive 1,000-win milestone in their careers.

Establishing long-lasting and successful coaching careers in the NBA requires leadership, respect, and a strong game plan.

Coaching in the NBA has become one of the hardest jobs in all professional sports. While most NBA coaches are not around for long periods of time in today's NBA, there are still a few active coaches who have been around long enough to crack the 500 win mark. With this being increasingly difficult to do with the amount of coaching turnover that is seen in the NBA today.

Only ten coaches in the history of the NBA have ever won more than 1,000 games, which does not come as a surprise. Two of the ten are still active coaches who have proven that their leadership, respect for the game and winning mentality have allowed them to stick around the NBA for this long.

Winning in the NBA is not an easy task and has become even more difficult over the past decade due to the even larger amount of talent coming from both the United States and around the world. Coaches not only have to win over their locker room, but they also have to provide a great gameplan in order for their team to succeed.

Here are five active coaches that have the most wins during their NBA careers.

1 Gregg Popovich

1,388 career wins

Gregg Popovich ranks first on this list and on the list of most wins by a head coach in NBA history. He started his coaching career with the San Antonio Spurs in 1988 when he was hired as an assistant. In 1996, the Spurs hired him as their head coach, and he has turned San Antonio into one of the most dominant franchises in NBA history.

Popovich led the Spurs to their franchise's first championship in 1998-99, a season after drafting Tim Duncan. With the help of players such as Duncan, David Robinson, Tony Parker, Manu Ginobili and Kawhi Leonard , the Spurs have won five championships over Popovich's 28 seasons at the helm. He also helped lead Team USA to a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020.

Popovich is a three-time Coach of the Year and was named as one of the 15 greatest coaches in NBA history in 2022. He was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2023.

Gregg Popovich Coaching Stats Team Seasons Wins Losses Winning % San Antonio Spurs 28 1,388 821 62.8%

Popovich has also created one of the NBA's largest coaching trees that includes NBA head coaches Steve Kerr , Mike Budenholzer and Mike Brown. It also includes former NBA head coach, Monty Williams, and back-to-back WNBA champion head coach, Becky Hammon.

With the Spurs on the verge of becoming competitive once again behind Victor Wembanyama , Popovich may push his career wins so far that it could become one of the most unbreakable records in the NBA, especially with the head coaching turnover seen in the league today.

While many coaches come and go, there are a select few that have been able to stick around and win a ton of games. Most coaches do not last more than a few seasons in today's NBA, but everyone on this list has had a long and successful career thanks to their leadership and respect for the game. With many of these coaches approaching 1,000 wins, it will be interesting to see who will be the next coach to achieve that feat.

2 Doc Rivers

1,113 career wins

Doc Rivers began his coaching career in 1999 after being hired by the Orlando Magic to be their head coach. He took home the 1999-00 Coach of the Year award in his first season as a head coach after leading the Magic to a 41-41 record. He spent his first five seasons in Orlando before being hired by the Boston Celtics in 2004.

In Boston, Rivers found most of his coaching success thanks to the big four of Kevin Garnett , Rajon Rondo, Ray Allen and Paul Pierce . In nine seasons with Boston, he won 416 games and captured a championship in the 2007-08 season. After the Celtics decided to blow things up after the 2012-13 season, they traded Rivers to the Los Angeles Clippers to become their new head coach.

Rivers coached the Clippers for seven seasons, winning 356 games. Despite the success in L.A., the Clippers failed to reach the Finals in any year under Rivers. Rivers left the Clippers and signed with the 76ers in 2020, but lasted just three seasons before being let go. Last season, Rivers was hired by the Milwaukee Bucks after they fired Adrian Griffin midway through the year.

Doc Rivers Coaching Stats Team Seasons Wins Losses Winning % Boston Celtics 9 416 305 57.7% Los Angeles Clippers 7 356 208 63.1% Orlando Magic 5 171 168 50.4% Philadelphia 76ers 3 154 82 65.3% Milwaukee Bucks 1 17 19 47.2%

With Rivers returning to Milwaukee next season, he has a chance to pass Phil Jackson for the seventh most wins in NBA history if he is able to win 43 games next season. He can also close in on George Karl in sixth who he sits 62 wins behind. With a core of Giannis Antetokounmpo , Damian Lillard and Khris Middleton returning next season, it is likely that Rivers will move up on the all-time list.

3 Rick Carlisle

943 career wins

Rick Carlisle started his coaching career in 1989 after being hired by the Brooklyn Nets , then the New Jersey Nets, as an assistant coach. He spent the next 11 seasons working as an assistant coach for three different teams before being hired by the Detroit Pistons as their head coach in 2001.

Carlisle spent two seasons in Detroit before being fired after the 2002-03 season despite leading the Pistons to back-to-back 50-32 seasons and winning Coach of the Year after the 2001-02 season. After being fired, Carlisle became the head coach of the Indiana Pacers , who he coached for four seasons before joining the Dallas Mavericks .

It was in Dallas where Carlisle found most of his success. In 13 seasons with the Mavs, they won 555 games and won the championship in 2010-11 behind Dirk Nowitzki and Jason Kidd. In 2021, Carlisle was replaced by his former player in Kidd as the head coach of the Mavericks, causing Carlisle to return to Indiana for another stint.

Rick Carlisle Coaching Stats Team Seasons Wins Losses Winning % Dallas Mavericks 13 555 478 53.7% Indiana Pacers 8 288 286 50.2% Detroit Pistons 2 100 64 61.0%

As Carlisle enters his 23rd season as a head coach in the NBA, he sits just 57 wins away from becoming just the eleventh coach in NBA history to reach 1,000 wins. With the Pacers core of Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam returning next season, he has a very solid chance to get close or even reach the 1,000 win mark next season.

4 Erik Spoelstra

750 career wins

Erik Spoelstra, like Thibodeau, had to wait a while to earn his first head coaching job. He was hired by the Miami Heat in 1997 as an assistant coach and scout and spent the next 11 seasons in those roles. In 2008, the Heat offered Spoelstra the head coaching job after Pat Riley moved to a front office role. Spoelstra accepted, and the rest is history.

Spoelstra will enter his 17th season as the head coach of the Heat next season. In his prior 16 seasons, he has won 750 games and reached the NBA Finals six times, thanks in part to mainly the big three of LeBron James , Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh.

In those six Finals appearances, Miami has been able to win just two championships, both coming in back to back seasons in 2011-12 and 2012-13. Spoelstra was named as one of the 15 best coaches of all time in 2022.

Erik Spoelstra Coaching Stats Team Seasons Wins Losses Winning % Miami Heat 16 750 527 58.7%

With Miami's core returning next season, Spoelstra should have a great shot to close in closer to the coach who is third on this list. He should also have another shot at winning a championship behind Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo next season as well.

5 Tom Thibodeau

527 career wins

Tom Thibodeau started his coaching career in 1989 after being hired as an assistant coach by the Minnesota Timberwolves . He then spent the next 20 years as an assistant coach for multiple teams around the league before landing his first head coaching job with the Chicago Bulls in 2010. Thibodeau spent five seasons in Chicago, racking up 255 wins and winning Coach of the Year in 2010-11.

In 2016, he was hired by his former employer, the Timberwolves, to become their new head coach. He won 97 games in Minnesota over three seasons before being fired. After taking the 2019-20 season off, he was then hired by the New York Knicks in 2020, leading the team to a 41-31 record in 72 games and taking home his second Coach of the Year award. He has coached the Knicks ever since then, winning 175 games in four seasons.

Tom Thibodeau Coaching Stats Team Seasons Wins Losses Winning % Chicago Bulls 5 255 139 64.7% New York Knicks 4 175 143 55.0% Minnesota Timberwolves 3 97 107 47.5%

Although Thibodeau has yet to win his first championship, the Knicks are in prime position to do so next season after acquiring Mikal Bridges this offseason. Bridges will also add to a long list of great players that he has coached over his career, which includes Derrick Rose , Jimmy Butler , Karl-Anthony Towns and Jalen Brunson . With the Knicks looking like a threat next season, Thibodeau will look to close in on the next coach on this list while also pulling away more from Steve Kerr.